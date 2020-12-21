Another deadly disease spread in this state amid Corona epidemic, 11-year-old child died

new Delhi: The state of Kerala, which is suffering from Corona epidemic, is also battling another disease. Yes, Shigel infection is spreading in Kerala. An 11-year-old child died in Kozhikode due to this epidemic. Let us know that these epidemics are related to intestinal infections. There is an atmosphere of panic among people after this infection is exposed. Let us know that many people have been infected with Shigella infection. However, the state government’s health department says that there is no need to panic with this infection. Also Read – Corona Vaccine Updates: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan gave good news about Corona vaccine, how long will it take to get the first dose!

Let us know that the experts of the health department are busy in finding the source of this infection. So far 6 people have been infected with Shigella in Kerala, while there are 26 other suspected cases as well. Health Minister KK Shailaja said that door-to-door inspection is being done by our experts. According to experts, this infection can spread with both food and water. This infection can be prevented by watching cleanliness around you. During this time, the Health Minister said that only boiled water should be consumed.

District Medical Officer V Jayashree informed that medical camps are being organized in the district. 150 people have joined these camps in the last 2 days. Experts are currently trying to find out what is the source of this infection and how it spread. Local people say that some of their drinking water sources have been contaminated, it may have caused this infection.