Another Donnarumma mistake in Germany’s rout of Italy and Hungary’s rout of England: UEFA Nations League gems

*Hungary stunned England at Wolverhampton’s Molineux Stadium to win 4-0

The fourth date of UEFA Nations League had continuity with a day full of surprises. Is that Hungary shone with a resounding e historic 4-0 triumph ante England in Wolverhampton in the match corresponding to Grupo A3 of the continental competition.

Roland Sallaion two occasions, Zsolt Nagy and Daniel Gazdag were the authors of the unforgettable thrashing of the Magyar team against a team that aspires to be a candidate in the next world Cup who will organize Qatar. You have to go back to a 5-1 wedged against Scotland in 1928 to find a trace of such a massive defeat in the house of the Three Lions.

With that unexpected defeat, the United Kingdom team was last in their bracket with 2 pointsbehind of Hungary (7 units), Germany (6) e Italia (5 points). Thus, those led by Gareth Southgate They were in the relegation zone and could compromise their future in the last two dates of the tournament.

*Germany showed no mercy to Italy at Borussia Park

for the same area, Germany beat up one Italia in a clear experimental phase with an unappealable 5 a 2. For the local team the victory was important for historical reasons since it was the first victory against his black beast in an official match. In addition, the three draws in the first three days had left many doubts in the four-time world champion.

For the Azure the fall was very painful, but the most optimistic may consider it as an accident in a phase in which Roberto Mancini is testing new players and permanently rotating in search of the bases for a new beginning.

The German superiority was noted from the first minute. The team of Hansi Flick he took control of the game from the start with a clear control of the ball and the creation of several scoring chances that exposed the limitations of his rival. Most of the duel was played near the goal of Donnarumma y Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring for 10 minutes.

Germany had at least three clear chances to extend the win through Jonas Hofmann, Sané y Werner, but the second goal came through a penalty converted by Ilkay Gundogan.

In the complement the Teutons transformed the victory into a landslide when Thomas Müller sealed the third. And with an Italian defense on its knees, Timo Werner celebrated the fourth. The striking thing was that a minute later, Werner himself scored the fifth, after a rude mistake by the goalkeeper of the PSGwho once again showed that mastering the ball with his feet is not his strong point.

For closing the Azure got the discount through Gnonto and at the last moment he made up the debacle a bit with the second goal with a header that was the work of Sticks on a corner kick.

*Belgium added a key victory against Poland

For its part, Belgium was imposed before Poland in warsaw by 1-0 and still aspires to qualify for the Final 4. In a key duel Group A4, Michy Batshuayi declared victory for The Red Devils who dream of making history.

*Emotional Netherlands win over Wales

At the end of a duel full of alternatives and goals, Netherlands won a win for 3 a 2 ante Gales which helped him lead the Group A4 of the continental tournament.

Noa Lang y Cody Gakpo put ahead on the scoreboard the Orangebut a few moments later Brennan Johnson reduced differences for the Welsh, who believed they had saved a draw when Gareth Bale he converted from a penalty in the second minute of stoppage time. However, the team Louis van Gaal He still had time to take the victory with another goal from eleven meters transformed by Memphis Depay 60 seconds after the conquest of the former Real Madrid. Netherlands leads his area 10 pointsthree more than Belgiumwhen there are 6 units in dispute.

The results of the rest of the matches were as follows:

League B Group A: Armenia 1-4 Scotland and Ukraine 1-1 Ireland.

League B Group 3: Bosnia Herzegovina 3-2 Finland and Romania 0-3 Montenegro.

League C Group 1: Luxembourg 2-2 Faroe Islands and Turkey 2-0 Lithuania.

League G Group 1: Moldova 2-1 Andorra and Liechtenstein 0-2 Latvia.

