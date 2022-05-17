Another failure of PlayStation showing the new PS Plus, which leaves more doubts than certainties

A disappointing staging that adds to others from Sony, and the rest of the video game companies.

Am I the only crazy person who thinks that companies advertise things increasingly anarchic and extravagant? The case of the new PS Plus has been from the very beginning of its new journey: instead of generating confidence and optimism in the face of the product that PlayStation needs to sell, the Japanese firm has only managed to create uncertainty, doubts and a deep sense of concern since that we had the first clues about his future service. The confirmation of part of the Plus Premium games, the highest of the three degrees of the next PS Plus, is nothing more than a new notch in the revolver of lousy communication that lately accompanies many industry leaders.

There are exclusive absences from PlayStation Studios itself that there is no way to understandIt is difficult to think of a legacy of consoles and video games that is larger, more historic and unrepeatable than that of the PlayStation family, hence it is meritorious. how unrepresentative the list of chosen titles is to be available from next June on PS5 and PS4. The PlayStation list, for example, is made up of just 10 games that, surely, nor are they close to the top 20 of the platform. From PlayStation 3 three quarters of the same: exclusive absences from PlayStation Studios itself that there is no way to understand and a rather poor list. But it has not been, not even, the most flagrant case that of the first and third generation of PlayStation: the surreal is the PS2.

The best-selling console in history, an unquestionable institution in the history of video games, has not yet been nor presented in the PlayStation Plus Premium service. The reason? Namely, but the reality is that, beyond some PlayStation 4 remasters, no trace of the great games from Naughty Dog, Sony Santa Monica, Sucker Punch or Insomniac, let’s not talk about Konami, Capcom or any of the greats of the East. People are an outcry on Twitter: nobody understands anything, and although it is too soon to tear their clothes, it is a reaction caused by Sony itself that is not relevant at all. Any early morning from the PlayStation communication offices knows that the provisional catalog was not to announce like this, because you don’t have to be Ken Kutaragi’s nephew to know what you will generate more doubts than praise with Tekken 2 and without Tekken 3.

You will generate more doubts than praise with Tekken 2 and without Tekken 3But like I say, it’s not a PlayStation exclusive. What happens in the communication agencies of large companies? It happens to everyone: How can a situation as surreal as that of Nintendo Switch Pro occur without Nintendo stopping it in some way? How can Xbox Series X and S have announced exclusives for their systems in the year 2020 such as Forza Motorsport, Fable or Avowed and not have given any details of them in May 2022? The messages have not been clear, safe, brief and focused for a long time: they are pure chaos and a real mixer of insecurity for their clients, who they already have enough headache looking for a console to take home.

I’m tired of hearing that companies “prefer to carry their communication themselves”, and I think that all of them are losing the north in recent times carrying their own communication. In the particular case of what concerns us today, would it not have been simpler wait to have everything clear and chewy? Wouldn’t it have been easier to wait for a whole catalog capable of representing the past and the present in a service that presumes to be the future of PlayStation? What logic has the announcement had? Companies should start thinking about how they operate with their messages, because sometimes they seem so confused that they hurt themselves.

More about: PS Plus, Opinion, PlayStation Plus, PlayStation and PS Plus Premium.