Another fight with McGregor ?: the condition that Khabib Nurmagomedov put to return to the UFC

It is strange that Khabib Nurmagomedov so prematurely moved away from the Octagons, but decided to interrupt his career with 32 years. He retired after beating Justin Gaethje, with the Longest unbeaten streak in MMA and with a 29-fight professional undefeated. But fans are starting to get excited about seeing him again in the Octagons, especially after his meeting with Dana White, the president of the UFC.

Khabib, who decided to retire due to the death of his father – passed away by COVID-19 and he wants to be with his mother–, he met with the highest authority of the leading mixed martial arts company and the meeting was positive.

“Khabib feels like he has accomplished everything in the division. He told me: ‘I’ll watch all the fights at UFC 257 and if any of the stars or co-stars do something spectacular, I will fight one of them again.’, detailed the president of the company during the ‘Fight Island 7’.

Khabib’s meeting with Dana White

These statements of Dana White make fans dream of another match between The Eagle and the irish Conor McGregor, because precisely in that event he will face for the second time before Dustin Poirier. I mean, yes The Notorius has a brilliant performance on January 23, another fight could be brewing with Khabib.

Regarding this, Mcgregor declared aa ESPN that the Russian champion – who already defeated him in October 2018 – is afraid of facing him again: “I think he is afraid to fight me. That is absolutely certain. You know, and I don’t blame him. I know everything. I know everything. I know exactly what his face is, I fought the best of him that night. He thought the worst of me that night, he knows that I know what his team knows ”.

Even the Irish fighter from 32 years, who announced several withdrawals but is still in force, warned that he has the prescription to defeat the Dagestani Eagle if they meet again. “I have the answer to destroy that man. So, you know, he can, he can fool people for a limited time. “, Shooting.

For now, we will have to see how it unfolds Conor McGregor before Pear tree. Because although in the event next weekend in Abu Dhabi there are other light weight crashes – they face Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker-, everyone expects Khabib take a step back and decide to go back to try to extend your record to 30-0 before the Irishman.

