Another free game to celebrate Christmas: get Prey on PC before the sale ends

The Epic Games Store still has a few more free games to offer.

On a day as special as Christmas, the Epic Games Store offers PC players the opportunity to get free for a limited time one of the great action and adventure games of recent years, the fantastic Prey, which you can add to your virtual library for the next 24 hours. Do not miss the opportunity!

Prey is a game from the authors of Dishonored and DeathloopIf you do not know this game of Arkane y Bethesda, as we told you in our analysis of Prey, although sometimes “wanting to offer so much plays against him”, explore the Talos 1 and fighting his fearsome aliens is “a solid and recommendable experience” that surprises with the freedom of action it puts in your hands.

Developed by the authors of the Dishonored saga or the most recent Deathloop, in this game you have a varied arsenal of weapons and gadgets with which you can solve the same situation in very different ways. To this also contributes bright stage design, which leaves us with a beautiful and deadly space station full of secondary roads and secrets.

Download Prey for free on the Epic Games Store

As you know, the Epic Games Store will give away up to 15 video games at Christmas, so there are still a few free titles to download before the end of the year. After surprising us with such interesting options as the remarkable Loop Hero or yesterday, the first Pathfinder, there is speculation about which will be the next free game of the promotion, and it seems that this could be the spectacular Control de Remedy, parents among others of Max Payne and Alan Wake.

