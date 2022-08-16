Another free Nintendo 64 classic for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers + expansion pack

Wave Race 64 joins the catalog of classics for members of Nintendo’s online service this August 19.

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers already receive different incentives periodically for being part of the Nintendo Switch Online service. Nintendo Switchbut those who also pay for the expansion pack have access to more classic games for the console, such as titles from Nintendo 64.

It will be available on August 19At the top of the news you can see the video with which the Japanese company has announced that Wave Race 64 is the next Nintendo 64 game to join the catalog for Nintendo Switch Online + expansion pack subscribers. You won’t have to wait long: you can download from this August 19.

In Wave Race we can enjoy water races not only on the back of vehicles in a proposal that seems ideal for summer. With the weather conditions affecting waves and to the difficulty, the game has nine circuits that are located in very different locations, such as the golden shores of Sunset Bay, under the tall buildings of Twilight City or the icy waters of the Glacier Coast.

A few years ago, Nintendo itself left the door open to being able to see new Wave Race games in the future, but for now we have to settle for this Nintendo 64 work and the different classic titles from other old systems that are coming to the fore. Nintendo Switch Online, like the NES and SNES additions that take place each month.

