Another frustration for Hamilton in Formula 1: why he couldn’t fight for the podium in Australia

Lewis Hamilton could not fight for wins in the first three dates of 2022 (REUTERS / Loren Elliott)

To dominate and break records in the Formula 1 not being able to fight for a podium. That is the brutal change that lives Lewis Hamilton whose eighth crown in the Máxima seems further and further away, at least if the first three dates of the 2022 season are analyzed in which he could not fight for victories or podiums, since the only one he achieved was due to failures by third parties. This Sunday in Australia he was fourth and after the race he explained why he had to settle for fourth.

The 37-year-old Englishman first clarified what he meant in a radio message at the end, which some took as criticism of the team. “I have been put in a really difficult position”, he said, but later realized that “basically, I couldn’t compete for the position, for the podium, because the engine was overheating”, he explained. “So I had to slow down, slow down, stay behind,” she said.

With his testimonies he explained why he could not fight for a podium, something that his teammate George Russell did achieve, who surpassed him in these three races and is second in the championship with 37 points, while the solid leader is Charles Leclerc (71), which This Sunday with his Ferrari he captured his second victory this year. Hamilton is fifth with 28 units.

The start in Melbourne and the cars that reach the first corner (REUTERS / Loren Elliott)

Despite his frustration, Hamilton highlighted the work of his young teammate, who this year replaces Valtteri Bottas, today at Alfa Romero: “It’s incredible. He has done an amazing job. He did an amazing job today, he had a great pace. He has been very solid in these first three races. And he is working, getting very involved, doing an amazing job.”

Regardless of his situation, Hamilton left the Albert Park street circuit in Melbourne satisfied: “Although we have not improved the car in those three races, I think we have really made the most of what we could in terms of points. I think for my part I let the team down in the last race and didn’t score many points, but to come out of here with this result is great.”

This year was a shuffle and hit again for the F1 teams with the drastic rule change that changed the aerodynamic appearance of the cars by 80 per cent. Although it should be clarified that since 2019 everyone knew what the new rules were going to be like and they even won a year since the change was initially planned for 2021, but it was delayed for a season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mercedes W13 is not up to the Ferrari or the Red Bull (REUTERS / Loren Elliott)

Hamilton was third on the first date run in Bahrain due to the abandonment of the two Red Bulls due to electrical failures. Then, in Saudi Arabia, the British could hardly be tenth.

However, after winning eight Constructors’ titles in a row between 2014 and 2021, in 2022 they are one step behind Ferrari and Red Bull. It doesn’t have as good an engine as those teams and it wasn’t right either with its pontoon variant whose air intake generates turbulence in the rear wheels, complicating the car’s traction and making it lose speed.

On the first European date that will be the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, on April 24, at the Dino and Enzo Ferrari Autodrome in Imola, Mercedes is expected to make improvements to its car, the W13. With these modifications the German team hopes to make a leap in performance.

