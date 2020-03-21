Another Game Of Thrones Vet Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Depart a Remark
Whereas it’s solely been a few weeks since TV and different manufacturing shutdowns started as a consequence of coronavirus fears, a plethora of actors have already come ahead to announce that they’ve examined optimistic for coronavirus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had been among the many first main celebrities to be recognized, with Game of Thrones and The Witcher actor Kristofer Hivju becoming a member of the rising listing. Most lately, one other Game of Thrones vet has examined optimistic for coronavirus. The hits simply carry on coming, as Indira Varma lately introduced that she has examined optimistic for coronavirus.
The Game of Thrones alum had been rehearsing for Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull, which was to open in London’s West Finish theater. As of now, the play has additionally been shut down within the interim as a consequence of fears of spreading the virus. In a submit made to Instagram, Varma revealed her coronavirus prognosis and expressed her disappointment over the suspension of labor. In her phrases:
So unhappy our and so many different reveals around the globe have gone darkish affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to be again quickly and urge you all (and the government) to assist us once we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes. I’m in mattress with it and it’s not good. Keep secure and wholesome and be type to your fellow folks.
Whereas that’s unlucky information, Indira Varma doesn’t supply any additional particulars. Nonetheless, quarantining herself to attenuate the unfold is one of the simplest ways to go proper now. The actress additionally stars as Safiya on ABC’s midseason drama For Life, however manufacturing on the season ended again in January (by way of Deadline). Contemplating that it wouldn’t have taken two months to point out any signs, I’d think about that Varma didn’t contract coronavirus whereas engaged on the present. Hopefully, meaning the remainder of the solid and crew are additionally secure.
On Game of Thrones, Indira Varma’s Ellaria Sand and the Sand Snakes (certainly one of whom was certainly one of her 5 daughters by Prince Oberyn Martell), tried to overthrow Dorne’s management earlier than becoming a member of up with Daenerys Targaryen in Season 8. Whereas Varma is at the moment caught at house, she did submit a photograph that included her Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke alongside a number of different solid members from The Seagull. We will simply fake Ellaria and Daenerys have reunited as soon as extra to deliver some levity to those unsure occasions. Take a look at Varma’s submit beneath!
The information of Indira Varma testing optimistic for coronavirus comes not lengthy after Kristofer Hivju’s announcement. The actor had been filming The Witcher Season 2, although manufacturing had shut down earlier than the remainder of the employees had discovered about Hivju’s prognosis. The parents at Netflix took further precautions and in an e-mail assured the solid and crew that they might be deep cleansing and disinfecting the studio the place they filmed the present.
We right here at CinemaBlend want nothing however the most effective to Indira Varma and hope that she stays secure and feels higher quickly. Followers of the actress can watch For Life each Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. For extra on what to observe, remember to try our midseason schedule.
