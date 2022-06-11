Another game that misses 2022: Homeworld 3 and its space strategy is delayed to avoid crunch

Its authors promise to bring to life “the dream game” by fans and anticipate when we can see it in action.

If you are a lover of strategy, it is most likely that Homeworld 3 will be one of those games that you are looking forward to, as it is the return of one of the most respected sagas of the genre, so this news can make you feel like a bucket of cold water. Scheduled for the end of this year 2022, the new Blackbird Interactive has been prey to delays, and joins the ever-growing list of games that postpone their release until 2023.

Offering a Homeworld 3 of the highest quality is the highest priorityBlackbird Interactive“Offer a Homeworld 3 of the highest quality is the highest priority for Gearbox and Blackbird Interactive because we recognize the special place it occupies in the hearts of gamers”, reads the official statement shared by the authors of this long-awaited space strategy game. “This passion of the players fuels our work and the extra time It will allow us to fulfill our commitment to quality in a healthy and sustainable way for all those involved”, they add in a clear allusion to the dreaded crunch that has affected other projects.

The team in charge of Homeworld 3, which just a few days ago released the final version of its remarkable Hardspace: Shipbreaker, claims to be creating the Homeworld game that “players have always dreamed of.” When will we have new news -and especially- videos and images of Homeworld 3? Blackbird confirms that we will have to wait for Gamescom 2022 in the summer to see this video game in action again, a sequel to the great series created years ago by Relic Entertainment.

If you don’t know this saga, don’t hesitate to consult our review of Homeworld Remastered Collection, which brought back these two fantastic space strategy games. The passion for this series is so great that when this new game was announced, the financing campaign for Homeworld 3 was closed with great success.

