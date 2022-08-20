Another great of Europe closed the doors to Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo seeks an exit from Manchester United (REUTERS / David Klein)

Despite some brilliant signings, Manchester United still can’t find their way and one of its main figures, like Cristiano Ronaldo presses to emigrate heading to an institution that disputes the Champions League this season (they qualified for the Europa League).

The Portuguese, who still has another year on his contract with the English, considered that he had an agreement that the leaders would facilitate his departure if he did not play in the top continental competition. However, this did not happen and the Bug’s agent works against the clock to find a proposal that seduces all parties.

One of the clubs to which he was linked in recent hours was Olympique Marseille, Top winner of Ligue 1 together with Paris Saint Germain and the only French club to win the Champions League (in the 92/93 season, against Milan). Faced with these rumours, supporters of the team did not hesitate to blow up social networks and trending the hashtag #RonaldOM.

However, as stated RMC Sports“ things are very clear in the eyes of the Olympique management: OM has no intention of hiring Cristiano Ronaldo” . In this way, the former Real Madrid and Sporting Lisbon received a new setback. Those led by Igor Tudor, during this transfer window, closed the landings of forwards Luis Suárez (10 million to Granada), Cengiz Ünder (8.4 to Roma), Alexis Sánchez (free from Inter) and the pass was bought from Polish Arkadiusz Milik.

This news was released shortly after Borussia Dortmund also publicly ruled out his signing. “There is absolutely no contact between the parties, and consequently there is no transfer. I love that player, he is one of the greatest players the world has ever seen. But there is absolutely no contact between the parties, and consequently there is no transfer”, declared Hans-Joachim Watzke, general manager of the German team.

Despite the departure of Erling Haaland for Manchester City, the leader expressed that the club’s idea is to bet on young elements and not on the experience of the Portuguese (37 years old). “We must invest more in youth and we bet on top talent. It is definitely a strategy. But we must also wait for the players after two or three seasons to leave us, ”he outlined.

As if that were not enough, the start of the Erik ten Hag cycle is far from being what was expected. by losing in their first two games in the current Premier League: 1-2 at home against Brighton & Hove Albion and a 4-0 win against Brentford. CR7 entered with 37 minutes to go in the first match and played the entire second.

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the few high points for Manchester United last season, in which he scored 24 goals (18 in the Premier League and 6 in the Champions League) and provided three assists in 38 games.

The Red Devils invested a lot of money in this transfer market by landing Casemiro (70 million to Real Madrid), Lisandro Martínez (57 million to Ajax), Tyrell Malacia (15 to Feyenoord) and Christian Eriksen (free).

