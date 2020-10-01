Another Hathras, rape and death of another Dalit girl in UP

The case of rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, had not yet been pacified that another similar incident has happened in other areas of the state. In Balrampur district, two youths raped a Scheduled Caste woman and the victim died on the way to hospital.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said that the incident took place in the Gasdi area of ​​the district where a 22-year-old Dalit girl worked in a private company. When she did not reach home on time on Tuesday evening, her parents started looking for her. Police said that the girl’s parents told that the girl later reached home with an auto rickshaw.

Verma said that the girl’s condition was critical and her parents started taking her to the hospital but the girl died on the way. He said that after getting the information from the hospital to the police, the parents alleged that the girl was gang-raped. Based on the complaint, the police arrested two accused named Shahid and Sahil.

