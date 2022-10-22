Another headache for France before the World Cup: Varane was injured and left the pitch in tears

* Varane’s injury and tearful exit

France He will arrive in Qatar with the desire to defend the crown he won in Russia 2018, but the road to the 2022 World Cup is full of turbulence. The images of what happened with the defender Raphael Varane They only increase the clouds of concern that are covering the present of the last world champion.

The central marker went out to dispute a ball with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang at 55 minutes of the match between Chelsea and Manchester United that took place in Stamford Bridge for the 13th date of the Premier League, but he automatically threw himself onto the grass and remained lying down. The doctors entered to treat him, although the Frenchman had no consolation: he retired in tears accompanied by his companions.

Coach Didier Deschamps suffers after the news he learned during the last week: N’Golo Kanté – The Best Of N’Golo Kantéone of the figures of the national team, underwent surgery for a hamstring injury and was definitively out of the tournament that will take place in a month.

Meanwhile, the coach now waits to know the evolution of Paul Pogba after the right knee operation to which he underwent during the first days of September. The midfielder, who could not add official minutes after his return to Juventus, was shown in the training field with his teammates during the last hours. The 29-year-old footballer is taking his first steps to try to arrive in Qatar in conditions. Previously, France had seen the alarm lights go off due to physical problems of Adrien Rabiot y Boubacar Kamarawho will not be able to travel to Qatar due to an injury to the ligaments in his right knee, as confirmed by his club, Aston Villa.

It is true that Blues they have several options in defense and even Varane alternated in the last half between starting and substituting against Presnel White, Abraham Connor and William Saliba, among others. However, he is still a man of experience who participated in the World Cups in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, where he formed a central duo mainly with Samuel Umtiti and was a starter in the seven duels for his country towards the coronation.

The defense of the crown for the world champions will begin on Tuesday, November 22 against Australia in the duel corresponding to Group D. Then, they will face Denmark (11/26) and Tunisia (11/30). It should be noted that the first two of this area will face each other in the round of 16 against the first two of Group C that make up Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

