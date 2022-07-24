Another heat wave is coming to Spain and these map websites will help you know how it is approaching

If the summer of 2022 is being characterized by something in Spain, it is for two problems related to high temperatures: fires and heat waves (in June and July) to watch out for to avoid heat stroke. We have already had weeks with record temperatures and forecasters say that even hotter weeks will arrive in August.

To get to know how the high temperatures are going to advance and to be able to plan our summer weeks based on it (likewise, if your idea was to travel to a Spanish city where the temperatures are going to be very high, you should postpone the trip for later and go somewhere cool), we show you here websites of maps that will give you information accurately about current temperatures and those to come.

Windy.com: a very accurate overview of the situation





When you access the Windy.com website you already have a very visual image of the situation in your area, your country and the surrounding countries at the present time. If you want to zoom in on the map to your region to get more specific nearby information, you just have to click twice on your area, to enlarge, or use the plus (or minus to later zoom out) buttons found in the upper right corner of the web. to focus only in what worries us most about a heat wave, the temperaturesclick on the right of the screen on that word.

Windy.com also gives you information on air quality (something very useful if we were to have the haze phenomenon again like a few months ago or to find out if the air we breathe in certain more industrial areas can harm our health); of rain and snow; From the clouds; or the waves. The creators of this website state that “we respect privacy. Windy Widget does not use cookies or any other form of user tracking.”

At the bottom of the map you can select to see the weather for future days, with specific information on the temperatures that are yet to come.

AEMET website, the official website with data on hours of danger





The website of the State Meteorological Agency also offers the information publicly and with maps. Although it is true that the maps it provides are not as interactive and modern as those of Windy.com, we are sure that the information is as accurate as possible.

The information on the AEMET website is updated and, by clicking on each region, you will have additional information. For example, if you want to know more about how the Palencia plateau will be presented today, put the mouse over that area of ​​the map of Spain and they will tell you what will be the maximum temperature of the day and also the hours (time band) of greatest risk due to heat (if you look closely, it is good to know that it is almost always between 1 in the afternoon and 9 at night, although it can several and better watch it).

Ventusky, an interactive map that will tell you a lot just by looking at it





As with Windy.com, Ventusky is a very nice, interactive map that, in a first pass it will give you a lot of information thanks to the division of the territories by colors. Right now almost everything is shades of purple (which, as you can see from the legend translates to high temperatures).

You access and, if you are in Spain and you have your location activated, you will access directly to the map of Spain. The main provider of weather data for Ventusky is the DWD and NOAA. Nevertheless, radar layers have other country-specific sourcesin the sense of Spain, the AEMET is used.

If you want accurate information about the temperature in each place you just have to put the cursor on the place and it is quickly indicated. You can see the information today and in the coming days.