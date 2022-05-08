Another historic coup by Carlos Alcaraz: he eliminated Novak Djokovic and will play the final of the Masters 1000 in Madrid

* The best of Alcaraz’s triumph

The young Spanish promise of tennis Carlos Alcaraz keeps showing his credentials and the Masters 1000 de Madrid seems to be the place where you can start building an epic of your own. The player who just met 19 years win a Novak Djokovic for the first time in his career and will play the final of the most important tournament in his country against the winner of the clash between Alexander Zverev y Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The current number 9 in the ranking beat Nole after three and a half hours of action on court with a 6-7 (5), 7-5 and 7-6 (5). It will be the fifth final within the main circuit in his career and must hold a particularity: won all four definitions that he has played so far, including the Masters 1000 de Miami of this season.

Alcaraz left the world number 1 in the semifinals on the way, but on Friday he had already hit the table after eliminating his compatriot Rafael Nadal. That had been Alcaraz’s first victory in the history between the two, since Rafa had surpassed him in last year’s edition of this tournament (6-1 and 6-2) and then also defeated him in the semifinals of this year’s Indian Wells Masters 1000 (6-4, 4-6 and 6- 3). In other words, he had to wait for the third confrontation to beat his idol, who was already a five-time champion in Madrid and is currently the player with the most Grand Slam titles of all time.

Trainer for former world number 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero, Charly already raised a crown in 2021 (Umag ATP) and three others in 2022 (Barcelona, ​​Rio de Janeiro and Miami Masters 1000). In this tournament, before giving the two blows that will remain in his great history, he had defeated the Georgian in the second phase Nikoloz Basilashvili (6-3 and 7-5) and then stepped firmly against the British Cameron Norrie (6-4, 6-7 y 6-3).

The Spanish is the 11th first tennis player in history to beat Nadal and Djokovic in the same tournament, but with one important detail: he was the first to achieve it on clay. The first to make this mark was the Argentine David Nalbandian during 2007 in Madrid, but on a hard surface. David Ferrer, Andy Roddick, Nikolay Davidenko, Robin Soderling, Ivan Ljubicic, Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka, Juan Martin del PotroDominic Thiem y Daniil Medvedev.

The other relevant fact about this match is that Djokovic continues with his losing streak of 2022 which began with the scandal at the Australian Open, when he spent several days in detention following his refusal to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. After lifting five titles last season, Nole fell in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 in Dubailost in second round of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 and was defeated in the final of the Belgrade ATP 250in his country, by the Russian Andrey Rublev.

“I congratulate him, he held his nerves very well. For someone his age to play with such maturity and courage is impressive.. He deserved to win”, declared the Serb after the game.

At a statistical level, Djokovic led the match against Alcaraz in ace (8 vs. 4), but the Spaniard had a better percentage (74% vs. 66%) in points won with the first service. However, the Spaniard wasted a match point in the third set when the score was 5-4 in his favor and Djokovic managed to overcome his serve at that match point. Finally, and after not taking advantage of another match point in the tie break, the 19-year-old tennis player was able to close the victory against the number 1 in the world.

KEEP READING:

Hamilton and Vettel’s defiant protest against Formula 1: their extravagant looks ignited the controversy over jewelry and underwear

He was bedridden as a child, was a Hollywood “villain”, created a Formula 1 giant and died at the age of 32: the incredible story of Bruce McLaren

They underestimated him because of his physique and he enhanced his effectiveness by throwing himself to tears: Steph Curry, the culprit of the latest NBA revolution