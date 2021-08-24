Another hit in the Brazilian market? Corinthians dreams of signing a footballer from England’s Arsenal

The winger is not happy with his current situation at Arsenal in England (Photo: REUTERS)

The Brazilian soccer market is in a moment of impressive goals and more and more players who are in Europe look favorably upon landing in the most competitive league in South America where there are already great figures such as the recent example of the landing of Diego Costa on Atletico Mineiro. At the beginning of the week, the possibility appeared that Corinthians Consider a footballer who came out of his quarry several years ago: Willian, currently in the Arsenal from Premier League.

On Brazil rumors of a free arrival rose thanks to the transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, who declared the English team would agree to release the wheel free of charge. “Corinthians have made an official offer to Willian. He wants to leave Arsenal in May and is now considering the idea of ​​returning. The proposal has been on the table since yesterday (Monday). Contract offered until 2023 or 2024 – Ongoing conversations about the salary situation. The club is prepared to let Willian go free ”, wrote the journalist in his account of Twitter.

In addition, who also appeared to continue raising the illusions of the fans of the Timao was the father of the player. The man said that although the winger earns in pounds sterling in England, he assured that in their homeland they can pay the salary without problems. “There are things that money does not pay for. Playing for Corinthians has no price added to the fact that they are accommodating the salary situation of the squad. With two or three players leaving, they can pay William because he would come for free “, revealed Severino Vieira, in an interview with SBT Arena.

Willian in small with Ricardinho, idol of the Corinthians (IG: @willianborges88)

And he added about his situation in the Gunners: “He’s really not happy, otherwise he wouldn’t want to leave. He has proposals from Europe, but it is no secret that we want him to end his career at Corinthians. Today everything depends on Brazil making the proposal and Arsenal releasing him ”. Neither issue would be a negotiation problem and, with the footballer’s willingness to return to his native country, the negotiations could be closed soon.

Willian’s father is a recognized fan of the Timao and he even ran as a candidate for club advisor in the last elections. “If it depended on my taste, I would go back to Corinthians and give them the 10 jersey! But it is your decision. He is a professional and knows his career ”, he concluded. The Sao Paulo team does not want to be less than the great incorporations like those of Andreas Pereira al Flamengo or Diego Costa to Atlético Mineiro. He is currently sixth in the Brasileirao but the real dream is to return to the international level and fight for the Liberators cup.

