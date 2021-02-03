Another leak in Barcelona: Koeman’s brother told of the problem that had to deactivate the DT during the first days at the bank

Erwin Koeman spoke about his brother and FC Barcelona (Photo: Shutterstock)

The FC Barcelona He is living an atypical season, full of extra-sporting issues that complicate the difficult path of the team in the competition. The most resounding case is the leak of Lionel Messi’s multi-million dollar contract. However, apparently leaks of private affairs have been a constant since the beginning of this campaign.

This was revealed by Ronald Koeman’s brother, Erwin, in a recent interview with the Dutch magazine Football International, in which He spoke about what the coach had to experience as soon as he took command of the azulgrana team.

“He has a certain tension (being a Barcelona coach), more than he had with the Dutch teamBecause Barça is not like training for the national team once every three months ”, considered the former coach of the Oman and Fenerbahçe national teams, among others.

Ronald Koeman took over as coach in August 2020 (Reuters)

“During the first months, someone from the dressing room leaked the lineups, but Ronald solved it”, the 59-year-old Dutchman acknowledged as he passed without going into details.

This fact, agrees with what happened in December 2020, four months after the recruitment of the Dutch coach and when the scandal of the “Topo” was uncovered. At that time, a Spanish media had revealed that a footballer from the squad, more precisely Riqui Puig, was providing information to the media.

Later, Koeman himself spoke about these speculations, without going into details. “I prefer not to answer on this subject, they are things of the locker room”, he limited himself to answering, admitting that the substitution of the player in the duel against Levante was not due to what happened with the press, but to purely football issues.

The Spanish press had revealed an episode of leaks between Riqui Puig and Ronald Koeman (Reuters)

In turn, Erwin, assured that his brother, “is totally focused on Barça and that’s the only thing he thinks about. We are quite in touch and we talk about the club, the players and the family. And sometimes I advise him ”.

On the assembly of the team and the harmony that Ronald is looking for, he commented: “Every new player at the club is afraid of not meeting Messi, to be wrong. For that reason players like Dembélé or De Jong took a while to find the right chemistry with Messi ”.

Finally, he also spoke of Frenkie De Jong, one of Koeman’s favorite players: “It’s nice to see De Jong exploit his potential, He has area player DNA, unparalleled vision, depth both with and without the ball and knows that if he enters the area he will score a goal. It is an additional weapon ”.

