Another major blow to Baba Ramdev – HC prevents Patanjali from using ‘Coronil’ trademark

Chennai: Yoghuru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved Ltd drug – Coronil, offered as a treatment for Kovid-19, has received a setback from the Madras High Court and has barred the company from using the trademark 'coronil'.

Justice CV Karthikeyan issued the interim order on the application of Chennai-based company Arudra Engineering Limited till July 30. Arudra Engineering Limited stated that 'coronil' is its trademark since 1993.

According to the company, it had registered 'coronil-212 SPL' and 'coronil-92b' in 1993 and has since been renewing it. The company manufactures chemicals and sanitizers to clean heavy machines and disinfected units.

The company said, “For the time being, our right to this trademark is valid till 2027.” After Patanjali introduced Korenil, the Ministry of AYUSH had said on July 1 that the company could sell the drug as a deterrent and not For the treatment of Kovid-19.

