Another minister from Madhya Pradesh, Gopal Bhargava Corona positive, admitted to the hospital

Bhopal: Another minister of Madhya Pradesh government Gopal Bhargava's corona report has come positive. He is hospitalized. Bhargava himself has given this information. Gopal Bhargava conducted a Kovid test for himself, his family and close staff through an antigen test kit, in which his initial report has come out positive.

PWD Minister Bhargava has tweeted on Friday that "I have done the Kovid test of myself, my family and close staff through antigen test kit". In which my initial report is positive. I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors.

Minister Bhargava urged those in contact with you to have a home quarantine and said that all my colleagues who came in contact with me in the last week should also get their inquiry done.

Please tell that before this, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Minister Arvind Bhadoria, BJP State President Vishnu Dutt Sharma, General Minister Organization Suhas Bhagat and many other leaders have become Corona positive. They are healthy after all the treatment and are conducting their political activities.