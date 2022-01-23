Another Nick Kyrgios scandal at the Australian Open after a pitch that ended in threats and discussions

The Australian duo delighted the local crowd with an impressive performance

Everytime that Nick Kyrgios goes out on the field with the aim of competing at the highest level, his rivals prepare mentally to face a difficult opponent who uses any resource to win points and raise the public. When it is also added that he is playing the first Grand Slam of the season that has its epicenter in Melbourne every year, the figure of the Australian becomes gigantic with the spectators in favor. In that environment, again he was the protagonist of a controversial situation.

Eliminated in the men’s singles draw against the big candidate to take the title Daniil Medvedev, all the energies of the Canberra-born are focused on doubles alongside his compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis. After passing the first round, the local couple had to face the winning duo of the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, Wimbledon and current number 1 on the planet in the discipline: the Croats Nikola Mektic Y Mate Pavic.

The logical result would have been for the Europeans to reach the round of 16. However, a high level of the host duo surprised the entire Australian Open and sent the favorites home. Kyrgios again brought out all his talent as a tennis player and used the provocation card in some celebrations until he crossed the line with a specific action: with a ball that was poking at his mercy near the net, he decided to hit it as hard as possible and the ball hit the leg of one of the opponents.

The Australian tennis player accused that he was threatened by the technical team of Mektic and Pavic

Although Nick automatically apologized, seconds later he looked at a section of the stands and celebrated with his tongue sticking out. Finally, the Australians won 7-6 (8), 6-3 to advance to the round. Quickly, the Croats showed their disagreement with some situations that were seen in the Show Court Arena. “They are very noisy. Obviously they cheer for the Aussies but I’m sure the local tennis players wouldn’t mind if they showed more respect for their opponents.” Mektic stated upon being eliminated.

The Croatian team, angry at some gestures by Kyrgios, went looking for him after the match and the controversial tennis player communicated it on social networks: “Just to inform you after the tennis festival we gave yesterday in doubles with Thanasi Kokkinakis , my opponents’ trainer and trainer proceeded to threaten to fight in the players’ gym. Tennis is a very very soft sport. All because I hit them with a tennis ball.”

The Australian public was delirious with the local couple (Photo: Reuters)

A few hours after the meeting, images of the talk they had in the corridors of the Melbourne Park and the conflict did not escalate. Now, the Australian duo will face the Uruguayan in the third round Ariel Behar and the Ecuadorian Gonzalo Escobar in the third round. The South Americans will have to prepare themselves mentally to face the public’s favorite couple and affirm their favoritism in the doubles category by being the 15th seeded in the contest.

KEEP READING:

Medvedev quarreled with the Australian Open audience and made strong statements: “They have a low IQ”

Nadal crossed Djokovic again for the coronavirus vaccination: “I try to follow the people prepared in the matter, not the ones who are not”

Rafael Nadal eliminated Khachanov in four sets and went to the round of 16 at the Australian Open: “A month ago I would not have dreamed of this situation”