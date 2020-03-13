Another One Bites The Dust: Disney’s Mulan And More Have Now Shifted Release Dates

For now, the Disney delays are restricted to Mulan, The New Mutants, and Antlers, as all of these movies are nonetheless ready for brand spanking new launch home windows. So, as quickly as any additional motion is made on any of those movies, we’ll break these developments on CinemaBlend after they come. Although, if we may make a well mannered suggestion to the highest brass at Disney, save your self some hassle and put The New Mutants on Disney+ or Hulu as quickly as attainable.