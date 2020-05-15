Another Original Scream Star Wants To Join Scream 5

Over the past few years, the horror genre has been in an exciting renaissance. Plenty of exciting projects have hit theaters recently, resulting in critical and box office success. But horror has always been rooted in its long running franchises, leading to the recent revival of projects like Halloween and Child’s Play. It was recently revealed that Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are working on a Scream 5 movie, with Neve Campbell in talks to return as Sidney Prescott. But now it looks like one of her original Scream co-stars wants in on the sequel as well.