Another Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Is In The Works, And It Already Has An A-List Star

For those who comply with together with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, you already know that the movie collection primarily based on the same-named Disney Parks attraction isn’t the shining jewel it as soon as was, as evidenced by the crucial and business efficiency of the newest entry, Lifeless Males Inform No Tales. In consequence, Disney introduced a number of years again {that a} reboot is within the works, however it seems {that a} separate Pirates of the Caribbean film can also be in improvement, and Margot Robbie is connected to star.
In addition to reporting Margot Robbie’s involvement on this undertaking, THR additionally revealed that Bumblebee author Christina Hodson wrote the script for this female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean film. No plot particulars had been supplied, however this undertaking is described as “an entirely unique story with new characters below the Pirates moniker.”
So now, together with the beforehand introduced Pirates of the Caribbean reboot that’s being tackled by Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and Ted Elliot, who co-wrote the entire previous Pirates films aside from Lifeless Males Inform No Tales, now we have this Margot Robbie-led, Christina Hodson-penned film to look ahead to. Pirates mainstay Jerry Bruckheimer may also produce each tasks.
This marks the second blockbuster franchise on Margot Robbie’s franchise, having already starred in DC Prolonged Universe entries Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey as Harley Quinn, a job she’s reprising for subsequent yr’s The Suicide Squad. Robbie’s different notable credit embrace The Wolf of Wall Avenue, The Legend of Tarzan, I, Tonya, Mary Queen of Scots and Bombshell.
Pirates of the Caribbean additionally marks one other franchise win for Christina Hodson. Together with the aforementioned Bumblebee, the Transformers spinoff/prequel, she additionally wrote Birds of Prey, and continues to be busy within the DCEU with Batgirl and The Flash. In addition to collaborating with Margot Robbie on Birds of Prey and this new Pirates film, the ladies additionally teamed up final yr to launch the Fortunate Exports Pitch Program, an initiative working to get extra female-identifying writers to be employed to put in writing action-centric films.
Evidently Disney is so desperate to bid adieu to the Jack Sparrow period of Pirates of the Caribbean that it’s keen to discover a number of new paths ahead. It’s onerous to say whether or not each tasks will in the end transfer into manufacturing or only one. If it’s the latter, I’d think about the Robbie/Hodson film has the higher odds because it has an actress signed on, however it’s means too quickly to inform.
In any case, with the Hollywood star energy she carries, one would suppose Margot Robbie is somebody who may attract each longtime Pirates of the Caribbean followers and people who weren’t enamored with the earlier entires, particularly since this new film might be a standalone story. Whether or not her character is a pirate captain or somebody new to the lifetime of a raider, I can’t wait to study who’ll be accompanying her on this journey throughout the excessive seas.
Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra information on what’s occurring with the Pirates of the Caribbean movie collection on all fronts. In the meantime, flick through our 2020 launch schedule to study what films are alleged to hit theaters later this yr.
