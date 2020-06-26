Another Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Is In The Works, And It Already Has An A-List Star

For those who comply with together with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, you already know that the movie collection primarily based on the same-named Disney Parks attraction isn’t the shining jewel it as soon as was, as evidenced by the crucial and business efficiency of the newest entry, Lifeless Males Inform No Tales. In consequence, Disney introduced a number of years again {that a} reboot is within the works, however it seems {that a} separate Pirates of the Caribbean film can also be in improvement, and Margot Robbie is connected to star.