Another PSG star sought to seduce Messi into deciding to join the club

Italian Marco Verratti joined the statements in favor of Messi’s arrival at PSG (REUTERS / Christian Hartmann).

The 2020-2021 season will be remembered as that of the novel of the possible pass of Lionel Messi from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain. There are signs from part of the team in the French capital where several referents were in favor of an eventual arrival of the Argentine star. Today was the turn of the Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, who made it clear what he would feel and what he would do if he could share a campus with La Pulga.

In an interview with Canal + France, the midfielder commented that: “Of course I would like to play with Messi. I would give the ball to Neymar and Messi, to stay behind and look a bit”. Then added “It would be a wonderful thing to have him with us, another gift that football would give me”.

His testimony is added to that of the manager of the Parisian club, Leonardo and the technical director and Mauricio Pochettino. Although the strongest statements were those of the players Angel Di Maria Y Leandro Paredes, perhaps because both are Leo’s teammates in the Argentine team.

“I think there are many possibilities,” said Fideo after his team’s win against Nimes in their penultimate Ligue 1 game.

“It is natural that you want to have Messi on your team. Every player, every coach wants to have Leo on his team, ”said Leo Paredes.

All in a particular framework since next Tuesday, February 16, PSG will play as a visitor at the Camp Nou against Barcelona in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. The one who expressed his annoyance at these statements was the coach of the Catalan team, Ronald Koeman, who said that “it was a lack of respect what they are doing before a Champions League tie between the same teams.”

Regarding the clash of the maximum continental tournament, Pochettino said in the last press conference that “we have great respect for all our rivals and other clubs. Ten days before the Champions League, we have to focus first on Ligue 1 ”, to comment again that“ we have immense respect for an institution like Barça and for all the people who work there and its players ”.

Also today from France another bomb with the cover of the magazine arrived France Football with Messi and the PSG shirt. The French media based his publication with a letter from Neymar, also a PSG player, to Messi. Both were teammates at Barcelona.

It should be remembered that before the start of this season the crisis broke out between Messi and the leadership of Barcelona. The Rosario raised the request for dismissal, but had to comply with the fulfillment of his contract that expires on June 30.

Regarding this issue, if the hiring of PSG to Messi succeeds, according to the Spanish media The beach bar, the French club may not be able to pay the salary of three stars and elite figures such as Neymar, Messi and Kylian Mbappé, who would be on Real Madrid’s radar. The team Merengue I would like to add the French star or the Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, today at Borussia Dortmund.

