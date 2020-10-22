Another rape incident in Uttar Pradesh, raped by a minor girl in the field, accused arrested

New Delhi The rape incidents in Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) and then in Balrampur (Balrampur) shook the entire nation. These matters are still not calm that another rape case has come up in the state. Where the poor have done this incident with a 15-year-old girl. The case is in Rampur district (Rampur), where the incident of raping a 15-year-old girl has come to light. The girl’s father has registered a case of rape on two youths in this regard. Also Read – AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s big accusation on Yogi government, said- action on criminals in UP is done by asking caste

The father of the girl is alleged to have seduced the 2 young men who worked as her royal mechanic to the farm where they raped the girl in turn. After the incident, questions have once again arisen over the safety of women. After the girl’s father lodged a complaint, the police arrested both the accused youths and got involved in the investigation. Also Read – Maharashtra: A mob attacked the Bajrang Dal worker in front of the police in Palghar, this was the reason…

Giving information about the case, Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said that a person informed that he is building his house. From where 2 Raj Mistry, who worked, seduced his 15-year-old daughter into the field and raped her there. A case has been registered on the complaint of the young man. Also Read – UP Crime News: Dalit girl gangraped at gunpoint after entering her house in Kanpur

Both the accused have been arrested. Family members said that the accused took the girl 4 days ago at night. After which both of them gang-raped her. After which the girl fainted in the field. When the family started looking for him, he found him in a unconscious state in the field. After which he brought her home.