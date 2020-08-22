Another shock to China, Railways canceled tender for construction of 44 Vande Bharat Trains

Vande Bharat Trains latest update: Giving another blow to China, India has canceled the tender for the construction of 44 cm high speed ‘Vande Bharat Trains’ trains. The Railway Ministry said that it will issue a new tender within the week, in which the Center’s ‘Make in India’ program will be preferred. This tender was invited last year. When the tender was opened last month, a Chinese joint venture (CRRC-Pioneer Electric (India) Private Limited) emerged as the only foreigner out of 6 contenders for the supply of electrical equipment and other goods for these 44 coaches of 16 coaches. . In the year 2015, this joint venture was formed between Chinese company CRRC Yongji Electric Company Limited and Pioneer Electric (India) Private Limited of Gurugram. Also Read – India and China agree to resolve pending issues expeditiously: Ministry of External Affairs

Tender for manufacturing of 44 nos of semi high speed train sets (Vande Bharat) has been canceled. Fresh tender will be floated within a week as per Revised Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) order.

– Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 21, 2020

The Railway Ministry said in a tweet, ‘Tender for the construction of 44 semi-high speed trains (Vande Bharat) has been canceled. Fresh tender will be invited within a week under the amended Public Procurement (preference to ‘Make in India’) order. ‘However, the Railways did not mention any specific reason behind the cancellation of the tender.

Sources said that the Railways wanted to ensure that a full domestic unit gets the tender and it was scrapped as soon as it was realized that the Chinese joint venture was at the forefront of the race. The railway coach factory of Chennai invited tender for construction of 44 semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains on 10 July. Earlier, in the midst of ongoing deadlock along the China-India border in Ladakh, the railways canceled the tender for supply of thermal cameras for the Kovid-19 surveillance when an Indian company submitted the tender specifications in favor of the Chinese company Was accused of being in

Sources said that the Confederation of All India Traders (CAT) had also written a letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, requesting that the tender be terminated. Earlier in June, the Dedicated Freight Corridor had canceled a 4-year-old Rs 471-crore contract from the Chinese company citing lack of work.

