Another shocking jump and a lethal statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals in the triumph of Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals against Crotone

Cristiano Ronaldo led Juventus to a 3-0 win over the weak on Monday Crotone at the close of the 23rd day of the A league, which places the black and white in the third step of the classification, behind the Inter de Milan and from AC Milan. The Portuguese star opened the scoring in the last minutes of the first half and widened the gap just before the break. Already in the second half, the young American Weston McKennie sealed the win the night.

After two consecutive defeats, against the Naples 1-0 on Saturday and 2-1 against Porto on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, the you he urgently needed to rejoin the three points and he asserted his favoritism to crush the last of the table without major problems.

With his double, CR7 now has more direct participations in goals (29) than games played (28) this season with Juventus (adding all the competitions): he has 25 conquests and 4 assists, which denotes the great moment of the gunner Portuguese who is once again at the top of the scorers table in Serie A with 18 shouts.

Thanks to the victory, those led by Andrea Pirlo they discounted the Milan that on Sunday they fell resoundingly 3-0 against Inter in the Milan derby, a result that leaves the nerazzurri with 53 points. Juventus, with one game less, has 45 units.

The spectacular jump of Cristiano Ronaldo (Reuters)

In addition to the derby, on Sunday there was a 4-2 win by Atalanta (5th), Real Madrid’s rival in the Champions League round of 16, over Napoli (7th), as well as the goalless draw for AS Rome (4th) in Benevento (15th).

With the two goals of this Monday, Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the Belgian Romelu Lukaku (Inter) at the top of the scorers’ classification of the Italian championship. The Portuguese has 18 targets, one more than Lukaku. In a third step, with 14 goals, are Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan), the Colombian Luis Muriel (Atalanta) and Ciro Immobile (Lazio).

With information from AFP