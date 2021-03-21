Another Square Enix Presents announced for this summer

Square Enix held its first Nintendo Direct-style event, Square Enix Presents, yesterday. But the company has confirmed that there is another one around the corner and that we can enjoy this summer. An official date has not yet been confirmed.

This week’s Square Enix Presents featured game reveals such as Life is Strange: True Colors from Deck Nine Games (which we have all known information about), a new roadmap for Marvel’s Avengers, and a surprise reveal from Project Athia. , now officially titled Forspoken.

For the upcoming event, Square Enix still has a few games up its sleeve that we could learn more about. The main one is Final Fantasy 16, which the company announced last year. But there’s also the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade DLC coming out in April.

Square Enix previously announced everything that was going to be at this week’s event, except for the final surprise from Forspoken. Hopefully we will get a similar focus for the next event scheduled for this summer, so we will know exactly what to expect.