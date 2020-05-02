Another Stephen King Book Is Getting A Film Adaptation

Depart a Remark
Stephen King is likely one of the most prolific horror writers of all time, and his books have been delivered to life on display dozens of occasions. The writer has particularly loved a little bit of a renaissance over the previous few years — and followers are about to get one more deal with as a result of one in all his older novellas is getting a movie adaptation.
Village Roadshow has introduced (by way of Deadline) it has optioned the best to adapt Stephen King’s 1999 novella The Lady Who Liked Tom Gordon. It’s a psychological, horror story that follows a preteen woman who will get misplaced alongside the Appalachian Path. Whereas she makes an attempt to discover a manner out, she listens to baseball video games on her walkman and begins to fantasize concerning the Boston Purple Sox pitcher coming to rescue her. Finally, as a result of it is a Stephen King story, she realizes that she is just not alone within the woods, and she or he is pressured to confront an evil spirit.
At one level previous to his loss of life, George Romero was slated to adapt The Lady Who Liked Tom Gordon. Now, Christy Corridor, who lately helmed Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This, will take the lead. The variation will likely be produced by George Romero’s spouse, Christine in partnership with Dwelling Lifeless Movies, alongside Stampede Ventures’ Jon Berg, Origin Story’s Ryan Silbert, and Enterprise’s Roy Lee, who lately produced two different Stephen King variations, IT and Physician Sleep. And The Lady Who Liked Tom Gordon isn’t the one adaptation followers can anticipate — there are a number of extra tasks at the moment within the works.
There aren’t any particulars but about when The Lady Who Liked Tom Gordon will start manufacturing or who else will likely be concerned, however there are already causes to be excited. After a little bit of a dry spell, Hollywood has begun to take a shine to Stephen King’s tales once more. IT and IT Chapter Two are indisputably essentially the most profitable of his latest variations, however there’s additionally been The Darkish Tower, Pet Sematary, and the sequel to The Shining, Physician Sleep. As well as, HBO tailored The Outsider this 12 months.
Stephen King has additionally made a big effect on streaming platforms. Hulu has compiled a lot of the Stephen King mythology into its creepy Fort Rock. And Netflix has tailored Gerald’s Recreation, in addition to two of his different novellas, 1922 and In The Tall Grass, which he co-wrote together with his son, Joe Hill.
So what can we count on from The Lady Who Liked Tom Gordon? It offers with a core theme that has been on the middle of Stephen King’s most profitable variations — childhood lack of innocence. Although the novella isn’t one of many writer’s greatest recognized works, it has a sort of timeless feeling that would positively resonate with audiences right now. And no, there aren’t any killer clowns or haunted accommodations on this one, however each the setting of the story and its unsettling villain nonetheless depart loads of alternative for the filmmakers to scare the crap out of us.
