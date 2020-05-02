Another Stephen King Book Is Getting A Film Adaptation

So what can we count on from The Lady Who Liked Tom Gordon? It offers with a core theme that has been on the middle of Stephen King’s most profitable variations — childhood lack of innocence. Although the novella isn’t one of many writer’s greatest recognized works, it has a sort of timeless feeling that would positively resonate with audiences right now. And no, there aren’t any killer clowns or haunted accommodations on this one, however each the setting of the story and its unsettling villain nonetheless depart loads of alternative for the filmmakers to scare the crap out of us.