Another surprise at Roland Garros: the defending champion was eliminated in the first round after falling to a 20-year-old

Czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova, number two in the world and defending champion of Roland Garrosstayed eliminated in the first round after losing before the French Diane Parry for 1-6, 6-2 y 6-3 in 2 hours and 10 minutes of gameplay. The defending champion, absent from the circuit since February due to an elbow injury, was surprised by the local player who is ranked 96th in the international ranking, who went from less to more until she took the victory, taking advantage of the opponent’s mistakes.

The Czech player swept her rival off the court in the first set (1-6), but the young Frenchwoman from 20 yearstook the nerves out of playing in the Philippe Chatrier in the second and began to hurt the Czech with his deep shots and an effective return.

The world number two, who aspired to become the first player to retain the title in Paris since the Belgian achieved it Justine Henin (with three wins between 2005 and 2007), she was surprised by the level of play of her rival and began to make mistakes (18 in the second set to only 3 by the Frenchwoman), which led her to lose the second quarter 6-2.

Everything seemed to return to normal when at the beginning of the third set, the Czech player, who reappeared in Paris after being out since February due to an elbow injury, broke the Frenchwoman’s serve and placed 2-0, but supported by the public, the local tennis player equalized the match again (2-2). Without a first serve (barely a 45% success rate) and with several incomprehensible errors at key moments, such as a volley sent wide that meant the break of the 5-3 for the French Krejcikova He was no longer able to lift the game and said goodbye to Paris at the first change.

“I always dreamed of playing on this track, full of an audience that pushed me to go for victory”, he said on the track Parrywhich became the lowest ranked player to eliminate the world No.2 since the Dutch Arantxa Rus (being then N.114) eliminated in 2011 the Belgian Climb Clijsters in the third round of the Parisian tournament.

