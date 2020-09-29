Another Sushant … Then a Bollywood actor from Bihar hanged himself in a flat in Mumbai, the same reason

Bihar Actor suicide: The story of the death of young Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who lives in Bihar, has not been solved even though in the meantime a budding artist from Bihar has died in Mumbai. This time too, like Sushant, this actor has given his life by hanging a fan by hanging in his flat in Andheri, Mumbai. The debutant actor is named Akshat Utkarsh, who was a resident of Muzaffarpur district. Also Read – Aishwarya Rai, ready to teach Lalu’s lesson to Lal Tej Pratap, father-in-law will also fight

This time also, in the story of this actor's death, the female factor is being blamed and the Mumbai Police are facing allegations of serious negligence. At first sight, death has been described as a suicide with a noose.

Ranjit Singh, the maternal uncle of deceased actor Akshat Utkarsh, has told that at 9 pm on Sunday night, Akshat had talked to his father, but after that, the news of his death was received late in the night. Akshat was originally from Sikanderpur in Muzaffarpur and was the son of Vijayant Chaudhary alias Raju Chaudhary.

After doing his MBA from a college in Lucknow, Akshat was living in Mumbai and trying for Bhojpuri films for the last two and a half years. He had also played a few films. Akshat lived in flat number 470 at RTO Lane in Suresh Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai. A Struggling artist Sneha Chauhan lived in Rajpur with him. The two were very close to work and both lived in two rooms of the flat.

Vikrant Kishore, uncle of the deceased Akshat, told that Akshat had a good friendship with Akanksha Dubey, a classmate in MBA in Lucknow. Sneha told Vikrant Kishore that there was a dispute between the two about the money. Akshat’s uncle has also accused Akanksha of extorting money from Akshat. He has clearly stated that there is a deep conspiracy of these two girls in Akshat’s death.