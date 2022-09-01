Another suspicious death in Russia: the president of an oil company fell from a hospital window

Vladimir Putin and Ravil Maganov at a 2019 ceremony (Kremlin/Reuters)

The president of the Russian oil company Lukoil, Ravil Maganovdied this Thursday after falling through a window of the Moscow Central Clinical Hospital where he was admitted, Russian agencies reported. Interfax y TASS.

“Maganov fell from the window of his room at the Central Clinical Hospital this morning. He died of injuries”, an anonymous source told Interfax.

The agency TASS He indicated, citing sources from law enforcement, that the event occurred at 07:00 Moscow time (04:00 GMT) and that it is “a death by suicide”. Officially, the cause has not been established and investigations continue.

Maganov, 67, was admitted to hospital for a heart attack and was taking antidepressantsaccording to the same source.

The president of Lukoil worked since 1993 in the oil company in executive positions.

He was the first executive vice president and oversaw exploration and production.

In 2020, the Lukoil board of directors appointed Maganov as chairman in place of Valeri Greifer, who passed away in April of that year.

Tass He added that the businessman was the brother of Tatneft CEO Nail Maganov and became one of the founders of Russia’s largest private oil company.

wave of mysterious deaths

In recent months there have been several episodes that have aroused suspicion in Russia. Maganov, he joins a growing list of Russian businessmen who die in suspicious circumstances, many with ties to Gazprom and other energy companies.

A Gazprom executive was found dead in his country house in the town of Leninsky, near Leningrad, on January 30, 2022. The Russian network RenTv identified him as Leonid Shulman, transport manager at Gazprom Investand the Russian state agency RIA Novosti reported that a suicide note was found at the scene, an oddity given the stab wounds to his body.

On February 25, he was found dead in the same town Alexander Tyulakov, another senior Gazprom executive. The independent Russian daily Novaya Gazeta He explained that he was found lifeless in his garage and stated that it was a suicide, although versions suggest that his body had marks of blows.

For his part, the Russian billionaire of Ukrainian origin Mikhail Watford was found dead at his home in Surrey, England, on February 28. The local police explained to the chain CNN that the death is being investigated by a coroner and that a report will be presented on July 29.

Vasily Melnikovowner of the medical supply company MedStom, was found dead along with his family in Nizhny Novgorod at the end of March, as revealed by the Russian newspaper Kommersant. In the days after the incident, the Investigative Committee said “there were no signs of unauthorized entry into the apartment” and that “knives were found and seized”. And he warned that “investigators are considering various versions of what happened, including the murder of the children and the wife by the head of the family, followed by a self-inflicted death.”

Vladislav Avayevformer vice president of Gazprombank, was found dead with his wife and daughter in his apartment in Moscow on April 18, according to the Russian state agency Tass, what He stated that the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide. His friend’s environment questioned that he was treated for a crime of jealousy, as the investigators affirmed, and they emphasize that he had access to financial secrets.

A day later, on April 19, Sergey Protosenyaexecutive of gas producer Novatek, which is partly owned by Gazprom, was found dead north of Barcelona and the bodies of his wife and daughter were found nearby, according to the CNN.

In addition, two other high-profile businessmen were found dead.

In April, Yevgeny Palanta billionaire in the mobile phone sector, was found dead along with his wife with stab wounds and the version of the official media pointed out that the woman killed him and then committed suicide when he told her that he would leave her.

In May, the billionaire Alexander Subbotin, 43, a former top executive at energy giant Lukoil, was also found dead in May after “following the advice of shamans”. One theory is that he was poisoned with toad poison which caused a heart attack.

At the beginning of July, Yuri Voronova 61-year-old Russian executive linked to the energy giant Gazprom, appeared lifeless in his luxurious mansion on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, with a bullet in his head, floating in the water and with a gun nearby.

