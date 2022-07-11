Another symptom of the crisis in Boca: the strong comment of Benedetto’s brother against Riquelme that he had to delete from the networks

Lucas came out to defend his brother on social networks and pointed against Riquelme

the walk of Boca Juniors He ran with total normality in the season until the elimination in the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup by the Corinthians. In the return match, Darío Benedetto missed two fundamental penalties that could have meant the classification of the Xeneize and since then a crack has been generated between the fans and their love for the striker. The situation was aggravated by the fight between the squad and the Football Council due to a lack of agreement on the prizes and even worse with the fall against Saint Lawrence.

After the defeat, the journalist Leandro Aguilera published the photo of the controversial celebration between red frames y Carlos Izquierdoz in the duel against the Cyclone with the following epigraph. “A picture worth more than 1000 words”, wrote. suddenly appeared Lucas Benedettobrother of Pipawho blew up the xeneizes fans with his response: “Romance ended many years ago, but not everyone realized it! Hold Mouth”. Although he later deleted the publication, the captures flooded social networks.

The problem began to appear seconds before the start of the game in the Bombonera against Corinthians when one of the transmission cameras captured Darío’s previous harangue a few steps from stepping on the grass. “One thing, yesterday they treated us like losers. Yesterday we were treated like losers. So let’s show these motherfuckers that we want to win. That we are winners”, exclaimed the scorer in the tunnel before the eyes of his teammates. This message had a clear recipient, the Football Council with which they had had strong confrontations over a question of prizes owed and the percentage they would charge for the current edition of the Copa Libertadores.

Lucas Benedetto’s comment that sparked the controversy

As if the conflictive situation were not enough, Lucas Benedetto appeared to add more fuel to the fire. The dismissal of Sebastián Battaglia from the club’s technical management happened suddenly and the changes hit even harder when the new coaching staff made up of Hugo Ibarra, Leandro Gracián and Mariano Herrón They decided to remove the captain from the starting team, Carlos Izquierdozwho, as captain and singing voice of the campus, would have had a strong discussion with the leadership in said meetings.

The modification would not have gone down well within the campus and became public when Rojo looked for the Cali in his goal celebration against San Lorenzo. The versions indicated that a conflict between the leaders of the squad and the board had broken out hours before the transcendental clash against Corinthians. The test that Ibarra carried out in practice with Zambrano in the last row gave further strength to these rumors, since Izquierdoz was the captain during the Battaglia cycle.

On Friday night, the Cali He published a forceful message on his social networks: “Don’t believe everything that is said. If I agreed to stay until December it was only because I wanted to win the cup and the same goes for my teammates. A pity that did not happen, but I do not want to leave and think things that are not. Three consecutive defeats in the Professional League complicate Boca’s aspirations in the competition and the club needs urgent solutions if it does not want to regret in the near future.

KEEP READING:

Rojo’s dedication to Izquierdoz after his goal against San Lorenzo in the midst of the conflicts in Boca

Boca Juniors played a bad game, fell in the classic against San Lorenzo and deepened their internal crisis

Mariano Herrón, the member of the Boca Juniors coaching staff who resists all storms