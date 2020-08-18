Another tough step of Yogi government of UP, set up two tribunals to make up for the loss in riots

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has set up two tribunals to settle claims for compensation for the losses incurred during riots and violence. One of these two tribunals will be in Lucknow and the other will be in Meerut. The government issued an ordinance related to it in the month of March this year. Also Read – UP: BJP MLA asked such questions for ‘Brahmins’ for the first time in the history of the Assembly, which embarrassed the Yogi government

These tribunals are being brought at a time when the Government of Karnataka praised the model of recovery from people who committed violence in Uttar Pradesh government riots and decided to implement it in their state.

A government official said, "The tribunal constituted in Lucknow will be for the eastern region of the state and the tribunal constituted in Meerut will be for the western region. The Chief Secretary will look for the judges heading the tribunal."

The Lucknow tribunal will handle the cases of Jhansi, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Devi Patan, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Basti and Vindhyachal regions, while the Meerut tribunal will handle the cases of Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Bareilly and Agra divisions. Will do.

Explain that the state government had filed a lawsuit against the hundreds of people involved in the violence during the CAA protests, which was challenged in the High Court. The state government sued hundreds of people in 20 districts for damage to property during the violence in the month of December last year.

According to the ordinance, the government or property owners can file a claim within three months to make up for the loss. The decision of the tribunal will be final and will not be challenged in any court.