Another video of Sanna Marin’s party surfaced and the Prime Minister of Finland underwent a drug test

The Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, denied again this Friday having used narcotic substances during a party and announced that she had undergone a drug test “to clean her reputation”, the results of which will be made public within a week.

“In the last few days, quite serious accusations have been made public that I have used drugs. For my own legal protection, although I consider that the requirement of a drug test is unreasonable, to erase such suspicions today I have submitted myself to a drug test. drugs,” he told a news conference.

Marin, who has been involved in a controversy after leaking a video in which she appears singing and dancing at a private party, stated that she has never taken drugs or seen anyone take them.

“Never in my life, not even in my youth, have I used drugs. I wish we lived in a society where my word could be trusted. But since now they want to raise those suspicions, that’s why I took the test “he claimed.

“I am also concerned with the presumption of innocence and I would like these accusations not to be launched,” he added.

The controversial video, published on Wednesday by the sensationalist tabloid “Iltalehti”, collects several moments of a private party in which Marin sings and dances wildly with a group of friends in a private home.

Apparently, the original fragments of the video were published in a closed group on the Instagram social network with less than a hundred members to which Marin belongs, but then someone spread it on social networks.

“I want to believe and trust people. I’m sorry that the material has been made public for everyone to see,” she said, visibly upset.

In the video Partygoers are heard singing along to a song that mentions the word “jauhojengi” (literally, the flour gang), suggesting to some that cocaine was used at the party.

Regarding the possible political repercussions of the broadcast of the video, Marin pointed out that all Finnish citizens have the right to judge her for her actions and reflect her opinion in the next elections.

Marin, 36, has been subjected to unprecedented public scrutiny in Finnish history since taking office, then becoming the world’s youngest female head of government.

