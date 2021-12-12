Another warning light: a Manchester United footballer left the pitch with chest pain

* The situation with Víctor Lindelof that worried everyone

The case forces the world of football to turn on the alarm lights. The different recent events in different teams in Europe put the magnifying glass on what happened with Victor Lindelof at Carrow Road during the duel they had Norwich Y Manchester United for the 16th date of the Premier League: accused sudden chest problems and had to leave the game.

The event occurred when the clock ticked 70 minutes and the score was scoreless. In the middle of a variant on the rival, Lindelof showed his first discomfort, placed his hands on his knee and received a quick consultation from a colleague Fred. The request for admission of the doctors was immediate. The 27-year-old footballer, who has been in the Manchester cast for five seasons, squatted down and waited for the stuntmen to appear.

With some symptoms of fatigue, It was difficult for him to leave the court walking and they decided to take him to the locker room without giving further details up to the moment of his health picture. “He’s in the locker room. He felt a bit uncomfortable. I really don’t know many details. He seems to be fine and we all wish him well, ”Captain Harry Maguire said after the game. “It was difficult for him to breathe and he had chest pains. They did all the tests and it seems to be fine “, warned coach Ralf Rangnick.

The expressions of the Swedish footballer – with a past in the Vasteras of his country and Benfica of Portugal – positioned the worst ghosts on the English lawn in the face of the repetition of similar cases in recent times. Although an exact parallel cannot be drawn between all the events, concern in the environment grows in the face of these images, recalling what was experienced by Christian Eriksen during June of this year when he played a match for the Danish team for the Eurocup.

Another iconic event related to these Lindelof annoyances occurred with the Argentine scorer Sergio Agüero, who during a Barcelona match against Alavés requested the change due to chest pain that was later confirmed to be related to an arrhythmia. Currently, the When remains under medical treatment and without the chance to play professionally until the professionals dictate your medical chart.

After this, similar events took place and some of them were more serious. For example, Charlie Wyke, a 28-year-old English footballer currently playing for Wigan Athletic, collapsed during training on the eve of the League One game against Cambridge. John FleckThe 30-year-old also fell suddenly to the ground in the Championship match between Sheffield United and Reading.

Adama traore, a FC Sheriff Tiraspol figure, fell to the ground during the close of the game against Real Madrid on matchday five of Group D of the UEFA Champions League. The 26-year-old Malian striker took his chest and called for medical help in the 78th minute of the game.

