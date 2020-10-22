Another warship that has joined the Indian Navy fleet, is completely indigenous Kavaratti

new Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday inducted indigenously built INS Kavaratti into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. INS Kavaratti, equipped with anti-submarine warfare, is the last of four indigenous ships under an Indian project. On this occasion, Narvane said, “The commission of INS Kavaratti is another important step to achieve our country’s maritime goals.” I convey my best wishes to Team Kavaratti. ” Also Read – The most dangerous warship going to meet the Navy between wrangling from China, hide anywhere … will find it

Its design is designed by the Naval Branch Directorate of Naval Design and Garden Rich Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) has designed this warship. INS Kavaratti (P-31) has been prepared under Project 28 (Commerota Category). An official said that INS Kavaratti has been named after the capital of Lakshadweep (Union Territory), a group of islands. He said that it has been constructed using high grade DMR 249A steel and can be considered one of the most powerful ASW ships built in India.

It has a length of 109 meters with a displacement of 3,300 tons, while width is 14 meters. The ship is powered by four diesel engines. The biggest feature of this warship is that it does not fall under the radar. INS Kavaratti is equipped with a state-of-the-art weapon system. In this, there are sensors that are capable of detecting and pursuing submarines. It has such features to escape from the radar that make the ship less sensitive to identify the enemy.

The unique feature of this ship is that its construction is indigenous. That is, it is a great ship fulfilling the national objective of ‘Self-reliant India’. The official said that the ship has used high indigenous materials, in which nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) have been used to fight in the event of war. Apart from this, the weapons and sensors in it are mainly indigenous and it also shows the emerging potential of the country in this area. Some of the major devices or systems developed indigenously include combat management systems, torpedo tube launchers and infra-red signature compression systems, etc.

The strength of the Navy has increased manifold with INS Kavaratti joining the Navy. Only after completing sea trials of all its equipment, the ship has been commissioned as a fully combat-ready platform in the Eastern Naval Command, which promotes the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy. INS Kavaratti has been considered as a reincarnation of an earlier warship (INS Kavaratti P-80). Actually, that ship played a big role in the Indo-Pakistani war in 1971.