Ansel Elgort Denies Accusation of Sexually Assaulting Teenage Girl – Variety

Ansel Elgort has responded to a Twitter publish printed on Friday morning, by which a lady accused the actor of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

“I can not declare to grasp Gabby’s emotions however her description of occasions is just not what occurred,” he wrote in an Instagram response on Saturday night. After giving his interpretation of occasions, together with a declare that “Gabby and I had a short, authorized and fully consensual relationship,” Elgort apologized for his previous actions, together with how he broke up together with her. “As I look again at my perspective, I’m disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way in which I acted.”

A Twitter person with the deal with @Itsgabby posted on Friday a since-deleted textual content observe with the caption “my story of Ansel Elgort,” saying she was “sexually assaulted a pair days after I turned 17.” She wrote that she DMed Elgort and acquired his non-public Snapchat account, when she was “only a child and was a fan of him,” and she or he didn’t count on a response.

“So when it occurred as a substitute of asking me if I wished to cease having intercourse understanding it was my first time and I used to be sobbing in ache and I didn’t wish to do it the one phrases that got here out of his mouth had been ‘we have to break you in,’” she wrote. “I WASN’T there in that second mentally. I disassociated myself and simply felt like my thoughts was gone I used to be in shock.”

She stated Elgort was in his 20s on the time and, though it’s unclear precisely when the alleged assault occurred, Snapchat DMs @Itsgabby posted which might be apparently from Elgort are dated for 2014. She additionally posted a photograph allegedly of her and Elgort, together with her face partially obscured by her personal hand.

Reps for Elgort, greatest identified for his roles in “The Fault in Our Stars,” the “Divergent” collection and “Child Driver,” haven’t but responded to request for remark. Variety has additionally reached out to @Itsgabby for extra info.

“I couldn’t depart I used to be solely 5’2 and 98 kilos,” @ItsGabby went on within the Twitter publish. “He made me suppose that is how intercourse was speculated to be. I WAS SO YOUNG AND HE KNEW THAT. He as properly stated stuff like ‘you’re going to be such a wonderful younger woman once you’re older.’ I used to be f—ing 17.”

Along with the assault, @Itsgabby alleged that Elgort additionally requested her for nude images, and to have a threesome together with her and one of her “dance associates,” who was additionally underage. She stated she was informed to not inform anybody as a result of it may “break his profession,” and that she suffers from PSTD and panic assaults as a result of of the alleged assault.

“Lastly I’m prepared to speak about it and eventually heal,” she concluded. “I simply wish to heal and I wish to inform different ladies who’ve been by way of the identical s— as me, you’re not alone.”

See Elgort’s full Instagram response: