Anshul Trivedi (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography and Extra

Anshul Trivedi (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Anshul Trivedi is an Indian actor known for his Hindi movie and Indian tv appearances. He has performed distinguished roles in Oxygen, Ram Leela, and Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Anshul has acted in fashionable tv serials like Saraswatichandra, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Ek Rishta Aisa Bhi, Trideviyaan, Kaali- Ek Punar Avtaar and many others. He carried out in episodic roles in Love via Likelihood, Bisaat Rishton Ki, and Major Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki.

Delivery & Circle of relatives

Anshul Trivedi used to be born in Vadodara, Gujarat. He did his commencement from The Maharaja Sayajirao College of Baroda and Put up-graduation at Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. He holds a point in Bachelor in Industry Management and Public Members of the family & Company Communications.

Bio

Actual Title Anshul Trivedi Career Actor Date of Delivery Now not Recognized Age (as in 2021) Now not Recognized Delivery Position Vadodara, Gujarat, India Nationality Indian House The city Vadodara, Gujarat, India Circle of relatives Mom : Title Now not Recognized

Father : Title Now not Recognized

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Spouse : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Occupation

Anshul started his occupation as an actor with the tv serial Sasural Genda Idiot as Sanjana pal in 2011. From 2011 to 2012, he featured within the serial Major Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki as Vishal Chaturvedi. In 2012, he starred as a distinguished actor within the collection Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar as Nimal Rajhans. He performed a detrimental position within the television display Saraswatichandra as Pramadaan Pramad Dhar in 2013. The display established him within the tv trade and later were given essential roles in Sasural Simar Ka, Ishq Ka Rang Safed and Ek Rishta Aisa Bhi.

Anshul seemed in more than a few tv displays for few episodes like Love Via Likelihood, Khidki, Trideviyaan and Adaalat. Aside from tv, he’s somewhat energetic in movies as smartly. Anshul debuted in Bollywood with the movie Ramaiya Vastavaiya as Anshul in 2013. In the similar yr, he featured within the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela starring along Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

In 2018, he seemed within the romantic drama movie Oxygen directed via Chinmay Purohit.

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty Now not Recognized Faculty The Maharaja Sayajirao College of Baroda

Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai Tutorial Qualification Bachelor in Industry Management and Public Members of the family & Company Communications Debut Tv : Sasural Genda Phool (2011)



Movie : Ramaiya Vastavaiya (2013)

Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 6′ 1″ Ft Weight 80 Kg Frame Form Chest: 42 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Biceps: 12 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Making a song, Performing, Dancing

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Girlfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Price Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Anshul Trivedi

Anshul Trivedi used to be born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

He won skilled coaching in Shastriya Sangeet Hindustan for seven years.

He received the 2004 Sugama Sangeetha contest on the Nationwide Early life Competition of India.

Anshul received swimming competitions on the state stage 3 years in a row.

In 2020, he featured within the movie Kesariya as Agam Somani.

He featured in a song movies titled Valamiya 2.0 (2021) and Meera Ne Madhav No Rass (2020).

