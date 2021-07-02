Anshul Trivedi (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography and Extra

Anshul Trivedi (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra
Anshul Trivedi is an Indian actor known for his Hindi movie and Indian tv appearances. He has performed distinguished roles in Oxygen, Ram Leela, and Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Anshul has acted in fashionable tv serials like Saraswatichandra, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Ek Rishta Aisa Bhi, Trideviyaan, Kaali- Ek Punar Avtaar and many others. He carried out in episodic roles in Love via Likelihood, Bisaat Rishton Ki, and Major Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki.
Delivery & Circle of relatives
Anshul Trivedi used to be born in Vadodara, Gujarat. He did his commencement from The Maharaja Sayajirao College of Baroda and Put up-graduation at Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. He holds a point in Bachelor in Industry Management and Public Members of the family & Company Communications.
Bio
|Actual Title
|Anshul Trivedi
|Career
|Actor
|Date of Delivery
|Now not Recognized
|Age (as in 2021)
|Now not Recognized
|Delivery Position
|Vadodara, Gujarat, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The city
|Vadodara, Gujarat, India
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Title Now not Recognized
Father : Title Now not Recognized
Sister : Now not To be had
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Cope with
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Occupation
Anshul started his occupation as an actor with the tv serial Sasural Genda Idiot as Sanjana pal in 2011. From 2011 to 2012, he featured within the serial Major Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki as Vishal Chaturvedi. In 2012, he starred as a distinguished actor within the collection Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar as Nimal Rajhans. He performed a detrimental position within the television display Saraswatichandra as Pramadaan Pramad Dhar in 2013. The display established him within the tv trade and later were given essential roles in Sasural Simar Ka, Ishq Ka Rang Safed and Ek Rishta Aisa Bhi.
Anshul seemed in more than a few tv displays for few episodes like Love Via Likelihood, Khidki, Trideviyaan and Adaalat. Aside from tv, he’s somewhat energetic in movies as smartly. Anshul debuted in Bollywood with the movie Ramaiya Vastavaiya as Anshul in 2013. In the similar yr, he featured within the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela starring along Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
In 2018, he seemed within the romantic drama movie Oxygen directed via Chinmay Purohit.
Training Main points and Extra
|Faculty
|Now not Recognized
|Faculty
|The Maharaja Sayajirao College of Baroda
Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai
|Tutorial Qualification
|Bachelor in Industry Management and Public Members of the family & Company Communications
|Debut
|Tv : Sasural Genda Phool (2011)
Movie : Ramaiya Vastavaiya (2013)
|Awards
|Now not To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Peak
|6′ 1″ Ft
|Weight
|80 Kg
|Frame Form
|Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 12 inches
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Leisure pursuits
|Making a song, Performing, Dancing
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Girlfriends
|Now not To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|Now not To be had
|Web Price
|Now not To be had
Social Media Presence
Some Info About Anshul Trivedi
- Anshul Trivedi used to be born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
- He won skilled coaching in Shastriya Sangeet Hindustan for seven years.
- He received the 2004 Sugama Sangeetha contest on the Nationwide Early life Competition of India.
- Anshul received swimming competitions on the state stage 3 years in a row.
- In 2020, he featured within the movie Kesariya as Agam Somani.
- He featured in a song movies titled Valamiya 2.0 (2021) and Meera Ne Madhav No Rass (2020).
When you have extra information about Anshul Trivedi. Please remark underneath we will be able to up to date inside a hour.