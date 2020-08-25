ANS’s Agency Denies Members’ Claims + Says That Their Contracts Remain Valid

On August 25, ANS Leisure launched a press release after seven members of the woman group ANS introduced that that they had terminated their contracts with the company.

This problem first made the information when ANS member Haena uploaded now-deleted posts on Instagram that appeared to assert that she had been bullied by her fellow members. Of their assertion, the opposite ANS members defined that their company had skilled important monetary issues to the purpose that the members had no supervisor, workers, or apply room. They said that that they had had no issues with Haena aside from the truth that they had been compelled to handle her education and scold her for skipping class. The members additionally implied that the company is perhaps making the most of Haena’s psychological well being so as to cowl up their contract cancellation points.

The next is ANS Leisure’s official response to the members’ assertion:

To all those that assist the woman group “ANS” and have been fearful concerning the points surrounding the eight members, we apologize for releasing our official assertion so late.

ANS Leisure has by no means stinted on investing effort and time into supporting the event of ANS, a woman group that was created in our company’s title to characterize Okay-pop.

After the top of their promotions for “Say My Title,” which obtained plenty of love in the beginning of this yr, the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic compelled the cancellation of a number of occasions. Regardless of this example, the company was making ready for the group to make a comeback with a mini album.

The members had been making ready for this comeback when they stated that they may not go in for dance classes attributable to frequent accidents. We revered the members’ opinions and delayed the comeback and gave them a interval of relaxation so as to recuperate their well being.

Throughout the remainder interval, nonetheless, we obtained a certification of contents about their unique contract from the members, which couldn’t be lower than stunning to us.

It’s not true that we violated our unique contract with the members in any method. We’ve totally revered the commonplace contract for widespread tradition artists. Moreover, we’ll do our greatest to put money into and assist them in future.

As well as, we wish to state that there was no problem relating to funds and fee, which is so typically a problem within the leisure trade. Simply because it states within the commonplace contract for widespread tradition artists, the earnings are lowered by the quantity that was invested within the artist previous to that point after which divided between the company and the members.

ANS Leisure requests that the ANS members fulfill the obligations of their unique contracts. To different companies, we warn that the members’ contracts with us stay legitimate and that to satisfy with the members and recommend a brand new contract with them would require us to take civil and prison motion.

When the dispute over the contract broke out, the members and their authorized representatives’ one-sided claims about contract violation compelled the company right into a place of sacrifice and loss and induced mutual misunderstandings and mistrust.

We are going to do our greatest to resolve the problems that broke out between Haena and the opposite seven members, in addition to the seven members’ dispute about their unique contracts, and launch one other official assertion later.

We ask that individuals chorus from malicious feedback and false rumors on social media and media retailers. With a view to forestall misunderstandings and controversies, we strongly request that individuals chorus from conduct that may defame the title of our company and artists. Please perceive that such continued conduct will end in us taking authorized motion.

We sincerely apologize for inflicting concern to those that love ANS. We ask that you simply proceed to like and assist them and we hope that we will grow to be one another’s power and braveness.

Thanks.