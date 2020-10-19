Answer to China! Apart from the US and Japan, Australia will now be included in the Malabar exercise

Malabar Naval Drill: India announced on Monday that Australia would also be involved in the upcoming Malabar exercises. This effectively means that all members of the ‘Quad’ or four-member alliance will be involved in this grand exercise. The US and Japan are the other countries that will join the annual maneuvers to be held in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea next month. Also Read – LAC Dispute: 8th round of talks to be held this week, ready for talks on Indo-China border dispute

The Australian request for India to engage in naval maneuvers was accepted at a time when tensions are rising over the border with China in eastern Ladakh.

"India wants to increase cooperation with other countries in the field of maritime security and the Australian Navy's participation in the Malabar-2020 naval maneuvers will be seen in the backdrop of increased cooperation in the field of defense with Australia," the Defense Ministry said in a statement. "

The statement said that the plan for the exercise has been prepared on the basis of “no contact at sea” structure. The ministry said, “This exercise will further strengthen coordination among the navies of the countries participating in it.” Although China remains skeptical about the objectives of the annual Malabar maneuvers, it feels that the maneuvers will be in the Indo-Pacific region. In order to control its effect.

The Malabar exercise began in the year 1992 as a bilateral exercise in the Indian Ocean between the US and the Indian Navy. Japan became a permanent participant of this exercise in the year 2015. Australia had been showing interest in participating in this exercise for the last several years.

