Answer to China’s instigation! India’s Rafale fighter aircraft will fly in Ladakh

New Delhi: Recently included Rafale fighter aircraft in the Indian Air Force fleet will fly in Ladakh. Sources gave this information on Sunday. This will be done as part of increasing their preparedness in view of the provocative actions of Chinese troops, including three incidents of air firing in the last three weeks. Less than 10 days after the induction of these fighters into the Air Force, they are to be deployed in Ladakh.

Five Rafale aircraft were inducted into the Air Force at a function in Ambala on 10 September. On this occasion, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadoria said that considering the security scenario, there could not have been a more appropriate time to include Rafale fighter jets. The Rafale fleet is stationed at Ambala Air Force Station.

A source said without giving more details, "Rafale fighter jets are flying around Ladakh. Sources said that the army has increased its dominance in the last few days in the more than 20 mountain peaks of strategic importance around the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake and the extended general area of ​​Chushul. Whereas in the area there is a chilling cold.

The IAF has deployed frontline fighter aircraft such as Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 at key frontier air bases in East Ladakh, along the Line of Actual Control and at other locations. Sources said that the Army has made all arrangements for maintaining the current number of soldiers and for the odd situation in eastern Ladakh and other sensitive places of high altitude during the winter months when the temperature drops below minus 20 degrees Celsius. He said that the situation remains tense on the northern and southern banks of the lake and other places of collision.

