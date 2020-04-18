Ant and Dec choose their Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer after emotional audition

Britain’s Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec made their love recognized for one fortunate contestant this night (18th April).

When 46-year-old Jon Courtenay took to the BGT stage, his proud sons and spouse sat within the viewers to cheer him on.

The Manchester-comedian sang a humorous, but touching, music about his life, household, and how a lot it meant to him to be on the stage.

All through the efficiency, judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon have been left with tears in their eyes.

Simon Cowell was eager to kick issues off with a sure, however Ant and Dec have been conferring within the background.

Dec instructed his pal, who was closely in settlement: “I actually like him…”

It wasn’t lengthy earlier than they made their manner on to the stage earlier than the voting might proceed.

The Geordie duo slammed their palms down on the Golden Buzzer which prompted a bathe of confetti over Jon, who’s eldest son was on stage with him on the time.

And in a shifting second, his youngest, who had tears in his eyes, mentioned he was “so comfortable” for his dad.

Jon is the second Golden Buzzer to have been revealed within the 2020 sequence of Britain’s Got Talent.

In the course of the first present, Signal Alongside With Us have been picked as David Walliams’ selection.

They carried out an emotional model of This Is Me from The Biggest Showman and it’s protected to say there wasn’t a dry eye in the home.

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday at 8pm on ITV.