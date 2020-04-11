Ant and Dec drop biggest clue yet the SMTV Live reunion is happening – “Watch this area!”

We’re all completely determined to see Ant and Dec carry beloved SMTV Live again to screens and in line with the pair, we’d simply see it in 2020.

RadioTimes.com caught up with the boys at the Nationwide Tv Awards 2020 after they simply scooped the prize for Greatest Presenters – for the 19th time in a row.

When requested how 2020 is searching for them, it appears the Geordie favourites have lots on their plate.

Ant revealed: “We’ve obtained Takeaway beginning very quickly, we’re engaged on that and placing the ending touches to that, it begins very quickly. Britain’s Obtained Expertise is again, we’re engaged on that.

“Then again off to the jungle once more for I’m A Superstar at the finish of the 12 months. And that’s collection 20 which we talked about in order that’s going to be a giant one.”

Dec chipped in: “Sequence 20 for I’m A Superstar and that shall be the 30th 12 months me and Ant have been working collectively so it’s our 30th anniversary so we’d do one thing for that in a while in the 12 months…”

We couldn’t let that slip, so we requested if they might fancy bringing SMTV Live again, to which the boys appeared coyly, hinting we might have hit the nail on the head.

Smiling, Dec teased: “Watch this area! We’d do one thing just a little bit later in the 12 months however we’ll let you understand after we’ve obtained extra agency plans.”

Talking about profitable yet once more, Ant mentioned: “This is fairly frankly psychological. Yearly it surprises us and overwhelms us – this is an not possible factor that’s occurred.

“Everybody’s stood by us by way of thick and skinny. We actually really feel it.”

Dec added: “We’re extremely grateful, humbled that individuals proceed to vote for us. And proceed to place their religion in us and proceed to get pleasure from what we’re doing. We are able to’t thank everybody sufficient.”