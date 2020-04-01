Ant and Dec reunite with Britain’s Got Talent judges in epic trailer as audition episodes go ahead as planned

ITV have teased a primary take a look at this yr’s Britain’s Got Talent in an epic trailer.

Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden will all return to the judges’ desk for a 14th collection on April 11, it has been confirmed.

They’ll be joined by hosts Ant and Dec, who’ll be overseeing the performances from the wings and interviewing acts in and round their efficiency.

And if the promo clip is something to go by, it’s going to be fairly explosive – actually!

The clip options a few of nation’s performers exploding with gold confetti, much like when the golden buzzer has been pressed.

From a person studying a newspaper on the road, to a cute quintet of younger ballet dancers, the video montage exhibits a variety of expertise we’re more likely to see on the present this yr, earlier than giving us a glimpse of the judges.

Dressed to impress, Simon, David, Alesha and Amanda are then seen strolling right into a lodge earlier than they stumble upon the Geordie duo who’re in standing in a carry surrounded by confetti.

“He’s fairly excited,” Ant says, as Dec releases extra confetti in the air.

You’ll be able to watch the trailer beneath.

You’ll be able to formally begin getting excited as a result of Britain’s Got Talent is BACK! Be a part of us on @ITV and @WeAreSTV this April.#BGThttps://t.co/y8CPyjA9GS — Britain’s Got Talent (@BGT) March 24, 2020

The trailer comes after BGT determined to air the pre-recorded auditions as planned, whereas they regarded into how they might make the reside exhibits, which often comply with, work in these instances.

It’s since been revealed that the reside exhibits will now been postponed to a later date this yr, as the disaster continues.

ITV have made main modifications to their TV schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as manufacturing has been placed on halt.

They just lately introduced that reside exhibits for The Voice UK had been postponed to later this yr, after the blind auditions, battle spherical and knockouts aired on the community.

And final weekend, Ant and Dec filmed Saturday Evening Takeaway and not using a studio viewers for the primary time in the present’s historical past.

The duo are actually stated to be pre-recording the remainder of the collection, following large scores for the present which aired on March 21st.

With all of the modifications which can be being made, it’s good to see the BGT crew again in their regular setting – even when it’s just for a short time.

Britain’s Got Talent will return to ITV on April 11 at 8pm. In case you’re on the lookout for extra to look at take a look at our TV information.