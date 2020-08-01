Ant and Dec reveal they’re “taking a break” ahead of I’m A Celeb… return

They’re anticipated to grace our screens as soon as once more when I’m A Celeb… Get Me Out of Right here! returns later this 12 months, however presenters Ant and Dec have now introduced they’ll be taking a much-needed break from work.

The duo – who fronted their Saturday Night time Takeaway present within the earlier phases of the continuing pandemic – advised followers they had been taking day out to spend some high quality time with their family members.

Ant McPartlin, 44, and Declan Donnelly, 44, shared a joint assertion to their Twitter account stating they’d be again on the finish of August.

Alongside a picture of them each enjoyable, they mentioned: “We’re each taking a break for a few weeks to spend time with household and mates. Wishing everybody a nice month and we’ll see you on the finish of August.”

Inside seconds of the announcement, followers rushed to touch upon the publish with many wishing them a nice break.

“Take pleasure in your loved ones time each of you….im sitting in Newcastle Station at this very minute, ready for my practice to edinburgh for a mini break,” one wrote.

“Have a nice time, thanks for all of the content material all through lockdown and the previous few months it’s actually stored us going. See you quickly,” one other mentioned.

Wishing Dec a pleased anniversary together with his spouse Ali Alistall, who he married 5 years in the past, a third wrote: “And why not. You deserve it. Thanks for all of the leisure. You’re each hilarious however all of us knew that anyway. Have a good break. See you in four weeks. Pleased Anniversary as effectively Dec xx.”

We’re each taking a break for a few weeks to spend time with household and mates. Wishing everybody a nice month and we’ll see you on the finish of August! ???????? pic.twitter.com/4xLdtTPvE1 — antanddec (@antanddec) August 1, 2020

One other commented on the rumours I’m A Celeb… could possibly be happening in Scotland this 12 months resulting from journey restrictions following coronavirus.

“PLEASE DON’T DO I’M A CELEBRITY IN SCOTLAND,” they mentioned.

Ant and Dec’s break comes after ITV confirmed I’m A Celeb… Get Me Out Of Right here! can be returning to screens later this 12 months with a particular spin-off collection.

It had been unsure whether or not the present can be going ahead this 12 months in current weeks, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Nonetheless, the long-running actuality collection will air this autumn, and to mark the present’s 20th collection, the broadcaster may also present a one-off documentary, I’m A Celeb: A Jungle Story, wanting again on I’m A Celeb’s finest moments.

ITV

ITV boss Kevin Lygo beforehand mentioned that the collection “seems to be more likely to return this 12 months” however is planning for the present to air a month later than normal, in December.

He has admitted he’s taking a look at alternate options, saying the group is “transferring heaven and earth” to get the present again on air.

We are able to’t wait!

I’m A Celeb… Get Me Out Of Right here! is anticipated to return in December this 12 months. To see what’s on proper now, bear in mind to take a look at our TV Information.