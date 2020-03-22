Ant and Dec to prerecord next Saturday Night Takeaway edition

For the primary time within the present’s historical past, the newest edition of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway went with out an viewers, counting on video submissions and a laughing manufacturing crew because the COVID-19 pandemic meant the Geordie duo had to forgo their typical cheering crowd.

Regardless of the difficulties the present went off properly, with viewers praising the pair’s resilience within the face of adversity and 9.5 million followers tuning in from house – however now it’s been revealed that the dwell edition of the present might be cancelled going ahead, with a prerecorded edition taking its place next week.

“Be a part of us next week, after we received’t be dwell however we might be again in your screens with the conclusion of Males In Brown for our grand finale,” Dec informed viewers at house on the finish of the episode, hinting that any future reveals within the sequence will primarily depend on pre-filmed segments and their ongoing alien-themed narrative sequence.

Thanks all for becoming a member of us tonight! Sadly that was our last dwell present of the sequence. We hope it sparked some pleasure after we all want it most. ???? We’ll be again next week with one thing a bit completely different. Keep secure everybody! #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/nzhtA6MGAi — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 21, 2020

Beforehand, the pair had hinted that they weren’t positive if the present would proceed in any respect, nevertheless it was later confirmed on social media that followers had extra to look ahead to.

“Thanks all for becoming a member of us tonight!” the present’s staff mentioned on their Twitter account. “Sadly that was our last dwell present of the sequence. We hope it sparked some pleasure after we all want it most.

“We’ll be again next week with one thing a bit completely different,” they added. “Keep secure everybody!”

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV for remark, however presently it’s unclear precisely what this “completely different” model of the present will entail, provided that the audience-less dwell present roughly adopted the identical format as typical (albeit with contestants enjoying video games with a video hyperlink quite than dwell within the studio).

Will it’s totally pre-recorded skits? Will Ant and Dec nonetheless be within the studio, recording hyperlinks? Or will it’s some new mixture of previous and new?

Congratulations Natasha! That was a really properly deserved win ???? #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/PKRdUwxMoN — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 21, 2020

For now, we’ll simply have to wait to discover out. But it surely’s good to know that we nonetheless have at the very least another Takeaway to look ahead to.

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway concludes its present sequence on Saturday 28t March.