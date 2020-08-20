Ant and Dec to share behind-the-scenes anecdotes on BBC Radio 2’s My Life In A Mixtape

Ant and Dec will host an episode of My Life in a Mixtape on BBC Radio 2, celebrating their 30-year friendship and skilled partnership.

The duo first met on the set of adlescent drama Byker Grove in 1989 and later turned their consideration in direction of presenting, after a short stint on the planet of pop music.

Since then, they’ve risen by the ranks to grow to be two of probably the most well-known and well-liked personalities on British tv, racking up NTA awards and fronting quite a lot of profitable exhibits.

As they have a good time 30 years of working collectively, Ant and Dec will take over BBC Radio 2’s My Life in a Mixtape for one particular episode, deciding on vital tracks from their profession and sharing some cherished reminiscences.

The programme might be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 on Sunday sixth September at 9pm, with the choice to tune in through the BBC Sounds app.

It is a bumper 12 months for Ant and Dec, who hosted a model new collection of Saturday Night time Takeaway simply prior to the UK lockdown, in addition to one other spherical of Britain’s Obtained Expertise auditions.

They’re probably to return for the BGT reside exhibits, that are scheduled to be held later this summer time, whereas additionally taking on a really particular new model of I’m A Movie star 2020.

In contrast to earlier editions of the intense actuality collection, which have all been held within the Australian jungle, this 12 months’s I’m A Celeb might be held within the UK due to COVID-19 journey restrictions.

As one other anniversary celebration, Ant and Dec are strongly rumoured to be bringing again SMTV Stay for a one-off particular, reuniting with their co-host Cat Deeley.

They introduced the kids’s morning present between 1998 and 2001, earlier than passing the reins to Steps stars Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Claire Richards.

The duo’s new e book As soon as Upon A Tyne: Our Story Celebrating 30 Years Collectively on Telly can also be set for launch in September.

I’m A Movie star Get Me Out of Right here returns to ITV this winter. You’ll be able to pre-order As soon as Upon A Tyne from Amazon. Should you’re searching for one thing else to watch, take a look at our TV Information.