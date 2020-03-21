Ant and Dec unsure if Saturday Night Takeaway will continue after this weekend

The way forward for Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is trying somewhat bit unsure, after the boys determined to movie with no studio viewers as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

This week, it was introduced that the dwell present will go forward on March 21st, however there will be no studio viewers for the primary time within the present’s historical past as COVID-19 continues.

As an alternative, Ant and Dec have requested viewers to get entangled by sending in movies clips of them dancing to an Olly Murs tune and it might be included within the Finish of the Present Present.

Nonetheless, the Geordie duo has now admitted that they’re undecided whether or not they’ll have the ability to movie one other episode of the present after this week.

Talking on This Morning, Ant revealed that “didn’t but know” if they may carry the present to followers the next weekend, or if they’d be allowed to.

With folks inspired to isolate and distance themselves from others, varied reveals have taken measures by even lowering employees within the studio.

And because the pandemic continues, issues might change much more.

Talking of this weekend’s present, Ant defined: “We wished to do the present simply to place a smile on folks’s faces,” earlier than admitting: “We would not have the ability to do one other one, we don’t know but.”

Regardless of the uncertainty, they revealed that whereas the present stays up within the air, they’d continue with the collection for so long as they may every Saturday evening, with Dec explaining: “So long as we’re allowed to we’re gonna attempt to carry you the present and put a smile on faces.”

On crew becoming a member of them, Ant added that they advised them: “If you happen to don’t wanna come down we fully perceive,” however they had been very happy to.

We positive hope they’ll maintain everybody secure and make it work!

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is on Saturday at 7pm, solely on ITV – if you’re searching for extra to look at, take a look at our TV information