Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway finale in the US officially cancelled over coronavirus fears

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway finale in the US has officially been cancelled over coronavirus fears.

For “well being causes” regarding the coronavirus outbreak, every viewer who has received a visit with their Place on The Aircraft giveaway, will nonetheless get their free vacation, nevertheless, will probably be at a later date.

The choice was introduced on Saturday March 14th, following issues the present wouldn’t go on in Florida – the place the closing episode was as a consequence of happen at Disneyland.

“We’ll not be broadcasting the Saturday Night Takeaway finale from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida,” a spokesperson informed The Mirror.

It comes after the theme park was briefly shut down in Paris, California and Florida as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak.

The spokesperson continued: “Walt Disney World has made the determination to shut, starting on Monday 16 March till the finish of the month.

“The wellbeing of all our prize winners, in addition to our manufacturing crew, is all the time our primary precedence.”

Insisting all winners will nonetheless be flown out, the spokesperson added: “All recipients of a ‘Place on the Aircraft’ prize can have their prizes honoured and flown by Virgin Holidays for a 5-night keep at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida at such later date when it’s sensible for Virgin Holidays and Walt Disney World Resort to fulfil the prize.”

Saturday Night Takeaway is one in every of the newest TV exhibits to be affected by the pandemic.

Netflix not too long ago opted to droop manufacturing on all of its scripted initiatives in the US and Canada as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the movie and TV business.

This has immediately affected a number of exhibits, together with teen drama Stranger Issues and upcoming Ryan Murphy’s movie The Promenade.

In the meantime, the new Bond movie No Time To Die has been postponed till November 2020 versus its preliminary launch date of April, and Disney’s Mulan can also be delayed.

Saturday Night Takeaway is on Saturdays at 7pm, only on ITV.