Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway finale will take a trip down memory lane with Dermot O’Leary, James Corden and more

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway finale will go forward, regardless of the duo having to cancel their authentic plans to movie from Disneyland Florida.

Final month, the present cancelled the US finale as a consequence of coronavirus, however that doesn’t imply followers will need to miss out on their SNT repair.

This Saturday (April 4th), Ant and Dec will be bringing the season finale to viewers from their properties, presenting the present through pre recorded hyperlinks.

The particular episode will function a few of SNT’s greatest and funniest moments, together with Dermot O’Leary’s I’m A Celeb…Get Out Of Me Ear, James Corden’s Undercover and a very particular Finish of the Present Present, which incorporates the spectacular return of PJ & Duncan.

Stephen Mulhern will even be becoming a member of the Geordie duo this week (through hyperlink) for a enjoyable and new Ant vs Dec.

In 2017, the Geordie duo took their stint I’m A Celeb… Get Out Of Me Ear to a different stage as they despatched Dermot O’Leary to the grocery store.

From enjoying bowling with some pineapples and a melon, to shaking a man’s hand with a bunch of bananas and getting a store attendant to carry out a music utilizing a cucumber as a microphone, Ant and Dec absolutely put via the presenter via it.

You may watch the complete clip right here.

The yr earlier than in 2016, the duo bought as much as more mischief as they pranked James Corden by going undercover.

In all probability one of many duo’s greatest pranks to this point, this one began all the best way from the second James Corden tried to get to work on the Late Late Present.

Utilizing the identify of the present as their theme for this joke, Ant and Dec determined they have been going to make him very “late” for work, first making the safety on the gate query who he was, then getting somebody to park in his spot.

And when he lastly bought on set, all hell broke free after they pretended somebody had been critically injured on his present.

Ant and Dec will finish the finale with a return of PJ & Duncan, from their 2013 present.

The duo have been compelled to adapt the present in current weeks as a consequence of Covid-19.

They made historical past by presenting their present with out a studio viewers for the primary time because it began.

The episode bought a file of 11 million viewers as households throughout the nation tuned because it was then one of many final remaining dwell telly exhibits on the field.

The week after, Ant and Dec filmed the present prematurely from their properties, concluding their Males In Brown skit and displaying a few of their fave moments.

It’s good to see the boys nonetheless doing their bit to carry the present to life!

Ant & Dec Saturday Night Takeaway finale will air on Saturday April 4th at 7:30pm, solely on ITV. In case you’re in search of more to look at try our TV information.